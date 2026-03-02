Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Italian Suede Jackets, V.B.C. Wool Suits, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Billed as a jeans sale + the things to wear with jeans, it’s the “stuff to wear with jeans” which seem to be the better deals. And while it’s a major splurge, that suede Harrington jacket is often excluded from other sales/promo codes.

Shown Above:

Yes this is new. Last week Brooks Brothers was doing 3 shirts for $229, then they turned that off (for a day) in favor of 25% off 3 shirts or more (not nearly as good of a deal.) Now they’re back with shirts for $75 a pop if you by 3 or more. That works out to $225 for three of their flagship non-irons, which normally run $128 a piece/$384 for three. Which means they’re effectively 41% off if you participate in the bulk buy deal. The discount is even more generous if you go with more expensive shirts (like the $138 a piece Explorer line,) as they still cost $75 a piece as long as you buy three. And you can even mix and match styles. That’s a lot to take in, but bottom line = good deal on really good shirts. Full review here.

A bit limited in selection, but some winners in there all the same. It’s a mix of regular sale and final sale. Anything tagged as final can’t be returned or exchanged.

Also worth a mention: