Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Italian Suede Jackets, V.B.C. Wool Suits, & More

J. Crew: “The Jean Event”
- Merino v-neck sweaters – $56.50 ($118) 52%
- Trucker jacket in heavyweight linen-cotton – $138.50 ($198) 30% off
- Italian suede Harrington jacket – $626.50 ($898) 30% off
- 770 Straight-fit Japanese stretch selvedge jeans – $119.50 ($178) 32% off
Billed as a jeans sale + the things to wear with jeans, it’s the “stuff to wear with jeans” which seem to be the better deals. And while it’s a major splurge, that suede Harrington jacket is often excluded from other sales/promo codes.
Brooks Brothers: 3 or more shirts $75 each
Shown Above:
- 1 Light Blue Non-Iron Supima Dress Shirt ($128)
- 2 White Explorer Collection Non-Iron Dress Shirts ($138 per)
- = $225 total for all three ($404) ~44% off
Yes this is new. Last week Brooks Brothers was doing 3 shirts for $229, then they turned that off (for a day) in favor of 25% off 3 shirts or more (not nearly as good of a deal.) Now they’re back with shirts for $75 a pop if you by 3 or more. That works out to $225 for three of their flagship non-irons, which normally run $128 a piece/$384 for three. Which means they’re effectively 41% off if you participate in the bulk buy deal. The discount is even more generous if you go with more expensive shirts (like the $138 a piece Explorer line,) as they still cost $75 a piece as long as you buy three. And you can even mix and match styles. That’s a lot to take in, but bottom line = good deal on really good shirts. Full review here.
Spier & Mackay: New markdowns added
- Vitale Barberis Canonico Medium Grey Ellis Suit – $298.50 ($548)
- Black Hopsack Moro Sportcoat – $262.40 ($398)
A bit limited in selection, but some winners in there all the same. It’s a mix of regular sale and final sale. Anything tagged as final can’t be returned or exchanged.
