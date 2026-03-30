Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Bonobos Weekday Warriors Sale, GAP 55% off, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Yes, even the “icon” colors are forty bucks off. Those are almost universally excluded from any sales or codes. The Weekday Warriors are one of their bestsellers. They’re still Bonobos, with the free shipping and returns, all the fits, etc… but they’re In-the-Office appropriate. Machine washable, wrinkle resistant, smooth and sharp. Wool styles are excluded. This $40 off is for their flagship stretch cotton dress pants. Deal runs clear through Tuesday, 4/7.

NOTE: Whereas many of their other Explorer Line suit separates are usually made with Italian wool, most of the $399 options are a 88% wool / 8% poly / 4% Elastane blend. That will matter to some repeat Explorer Line customers, who are used to wool from a famous Italian mill.

Sold as separates, so you pick the size of the jacket and trousers independently of each other. Which a lot of us prefer, because sometimes the standard nested suit “drop zones” (ie 40R jackets come with a 36 trouser) isn’t as specific as we’d like. That and this can save, hugely, on tailoring costs if you get lucky with a good fit off the rack. Wheelhouse solid options are excluded. Patterns only, but still worth a look if you’re curious or already a fan of the Brooks Brothers Explorer line.

Total when stacking that additional 10% off the half off price = 55% of MSRP. They are the kings of the uncomplicated. Simplicity = much appreciated at present. Deal(s) end Wednesday, 4/1.

A splurge and not on sale, but they sell out often. So a “stock alert” is worthwhile all the same. Classic dive watch looks, mid-sized 39mm case diameter. Japanese Automatic Movement. Sapphire crystal. 200m of water resistance. Quick release pins on the bracelet for easy strap swap outs. And the whole thing gets put together here in the United States. Not bad for under $800.

Mostly colder weather stuff, and sizes are scattered, but there’s some warmer weather items strewn about too. No code needed. And watch out for final sale items. Anything tagged as such can’t be returned or exchanged.

Also worth a mention: