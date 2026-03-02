10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Jackets for now, Sport Jackets for later.

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

A transitional-season jacket with a lot going for it. Wider wale corduroy exterior. 60% polyester/40% wool body lining. Deep navy. 70% off once you apply that SALETIME code, but it is final sale. So no returns or exchanges.

Originally released in 2024, and Season 2 just got a release date for this June. Worth a revisit if you’ve already seen it. You can almost smell the smog, blood, and aftershave.

Textile body instead of leather, but at least it’s slim and professional looking, as opposed to your Dad’s/Gramp’s chunky canvas case from Lands’ End he lugged around in the 1990s. On sale at Nordstrom Rack. A reminder that free shipping at The Rack won’t kick in until $89.

A splurge, but wedding season is coming up, and if you want to wear something that looks and feels better than just another cheap necktie, then The Tie Bar’s Italian collection is worth considering. Tie above is interesting but also subtle. 100% silk by Italy’s Tessitura Attilio Bottinelli.

Something to bookmark for later on when it truly heats up. A new arrival at BR Factory. They do have what appears to be a subtle elastic waist, yet the front is pretty clean looking. When you wear a belt (they have belt loops) the elastic should stay pretty hidden. Note that during one of their big 24-hour flash sales, these should drop to around $34. Maybe less.

Somewhere between a sweatshirt and a jersey knit tee. Good on its own. Also good for layering under a swazer, or over a casual button down like an OCBD or chambray. Thermal knit.

Is it too early to think about days at the beach/on the lake/at the pool? If you’re giving cheap no-name “brand” Amazon sourced water shoes the side-eye, then maybe something like these from adidas are a safer play. Quick drying and wicking. Grippy sole with drainage. Available in three colors. Navy option is $60 with the DEAL code, whereas the black and beige are even cheaper as they’re on sale and the extra 25% off code is stacking.

Speaking of the (slowly) approaching swim season… so these clearly are a no-name Amazon sourced brand. “Maamgic?” The hell is that? Sounds a drunk-history pronunciation of “Magic Mike.” But they do look like a reasonable, cheapified version of those do-it-all swim trunks from Huckberry or Bonobos. They even have a phone pocket on the outside of the compression liner’s leg.

The problem with white or off-white/cream sportcoats is that they’re not very versatile. Sure they look great at a Derby party or during the extremely hot days of summer, but other than that, they won’t see a lot of use. Which is why spending $51 on one isn’t a half-bad idea. Unconstructed in breezy Irish cotton-linen. Final sale though. No returns or exchanges.

We are all on our phones way too much. You’re almost certainly on your phone right now. A lot of people even take notes and/or journal on their phone. Unplugging/de-screening gets a heck of a lot easier with a pen like this. It looks good, it’s fun, and unlike a lot of other fancy pens, it’s meant to be portable. Compact design, easy to find refills, and balanced in weight so writing is a pleasure instead of a chore. Available in black, silver, titanium (+$40), or the rose-gold tone shown above.

