Style Scenario: Valentine’s Day – Rolling Solo at Home

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. So far we’ve covered a night out on the town, as well as a date night at home. This one’s for those who are rolling solo. Smartly single is always better than being stupidly attached. And there’s no better night to focus on “ol #1” than Valentine’s. Keep it comfortable and easy, but sleek instead of sloppy. (Top Photo by Mark Basarab on Unsplash)

The Hoodie: Z by Zella (Nordy Rack) Performance Hoodie – $29.97 ($69). From Nordstrom Rack’s athleisure house-brand. On sale at Nordstrom Rack (and probably available at plenty of brick and mortar locations too). Good for lounging, but as the fabric is a performance material, also good for working out in.

The Pants: adidas 3-Stripes Tricot Regular Tapered Track Pants – $33.75 ($45). Comfortable and sleeker than standard sweats. On sale at Amazon for a decent discount.

The Watch: Timex GMT Quartz – $194.60 ($225). Full review here. A globe-trotting, adventure seeking, total classic. 38mm case diameter means it can be worn with just about anything. On sale at Amazon. They’re not even in stock at Timex, so to find one and find it on sale is a nice treat.

The Socks: Darn Tough Number 2 Socks – $26. Because ol’ #1 (you) deserves some awesome, do-anything, USA Made Socks. And those are Darn Tough’s “Number 2” merino blend flagship midweight micro crew.

The Shoes: Nike Air Max 2017 – $142.97 ($190). Blood red? How festive!

The Show: The Night Manager, Season 2 (streams on Amazon Prime). It’s new, it’s out, and it’s a great watch once again. Season 1 is 100% worth starting with if you haven’t seen that yet. Tom Hiddleston is the rare A-lister who can make you totally forget he’s an A-lister. Because he’s that good at acting.

The Unsolicited Annual Advice: Stay off social media tonight. In fact, reduce if not silence your social media presence in general. All social media platforms are specifically engineered for oversharing, which can make even the most well-intentioned and genuinely interesting people seem… cringy. Discretion is the better part of valor, and silence is often sexy. As they say in show business, “always leave them wanting more.”