Steal Alert: 25% off the Caravelle Sea Hunter Automatic 39mm Dive Watch

Sweet spot 39mm diameter, automatic movement from Miyota, and oozing with vintage-style charm. The bracelet’s quick-release spring bars are a huge plus, as this thing was born (or reborn, as it’s a reissue of a 1960s style) to be swapped between the 3-link bracelet and NATOs of all colors and stripes.

No wonder these things sold like mad after they debuted this past fall.

So who or what is “Caravelle” ? They are/were/are again Bulova’s step-down, more affordable line. Like Pulsar is to Seiko. Yet the Sea Hunter, specifically, is pulled from the Caravelle back catalog. And boy does it have the goods in terms of styling. See Worn & Wound’s full review here, as well as a bit of history on the brand.

One final thing worth noting is the thickness. At 14.1mm thick, the Sea Hunter has some beef to it. So despite that very reasonable/on-trend/moderately sized 39mm diameter, it should still have some presence.

