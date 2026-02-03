Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Steal Alert: 25% off the Caravelle Sea Hunter Automatic 39mm Dive Watch

By | | Heads up: Buying via our links results in us getting a commission, which helps keep the lights on around here. We also take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

Macy’s: Caravelle by Bulova Sea Hunter – $281.25 ($375)

Sweet spot 39mm diameter, automatic movement from Miyota, and oozing with vintage-style charm. The bracelet’s quick-release spring bars are a huge plus, as this thing was born (or reborn, as it’s a reissue of a 1960s style) to be swapped between the 3-link bracelet and NATOs of all colors and stripes.

No wonder these things sold like mad after they debuted this past fall.

So who or what is “Caravelle” ? They are/were/are again Bulova’s step-down, more affordable line. Like Pulsar is to Seiko. Yet the Sea Hunter, specifically, is pulled from the Caravelle back catalog. And boy does it have the goods in terms of styling. See Worn & Wound’s full review here, as well as a bit of history on the brand.

One final thing worth noting is the thickness. At 14.1mm thick, the Sea Hunter has some beef to it. So despite that very reasonable/on-trend/moderately sized 39mm diameter, it should still have some presence.

25% off at Macy’s runs through 2/16.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Filed Under: Sales, Steals, and Deals, Watches Tagged With: , ,

CONNECT WITH DAPPERED

EXPLORE DAPPERED BASICS

Follow us on Instagram @dappereddotcom

We collect cookies to analyze our website traffic and performance;
we never collect any personal data.
For a full explanation of our privacy policy click here.