Steal Alert: $20 Old Navy Rotation Chinos one day sale

By |

Old Navy: 60% off Rotation Chinos – $20 (normally $30-$35ish)

Hello, Pants.

L-R = Slim, Straight, and Athletic fit.
Size shown at the very top of the post is a slim 32×30 on 5’10″/185.

We interrupt our collective late-winter doldrums blues to bring you breaking news from the world of inexpensive trousers.

Old Navy’s flagship chinos are 60%  off.

Colors. They have the colors.

4.75/5 stars after thousands of reviews. Their rotation chinos are as foundational as it gets. 98% cotton, 2% spandex, a contoured waist band, and available in slim, straight, or athletic fit. Lots of colors.

Sure they’re on sale often, but 60% off?? Not so often. Usually it’s somewhere in the 30% – 40% off range. 50% is a really nice deal. 60% off is once in a blue moon or thereabouts, as these are best sellers and they simply don’t need to put them on such a heavy discount to sell ship-loads.

Ends tonight, 2/17/26.

That’s all.

Carry on.

