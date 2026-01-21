Style Scenarios: Fighting the Winter Doldrums

Welcome to what is often labeled the unhappiest time of the year. (Pseudo) Science says so! Late January/Early February is often cold, dark, dreary, sloppy, messy, and bleak. Which means it’s a perfect time to dress well, as there’s absolutely no reason at all to do so. A little bit of intentional (but not obnoxious) color can brighten a room. So at least for now, we’re gonna shelve much of the charcoal and gray and black and try to liven things up a little. Key word = little. It’s not a Kentucky Derby party. It’s still the dead of winter.
Dressed Up
Jacket: Brooks Bros Brushed Cotton – $284.99 ($648)
Trousers: Brooks Bros Brushed Cotton – $112.49 ($248)
(*$397.48 for the suit separates)
Shirt: Nordstrom – $49.97 ($89.50)
Pocket Square: The Tie Bar – $14
Belt: Nordstrom – $59.63 ($89)
Watch: Citizen Tsuyosa Green – $276.01
Socks: Boardroom Navy/Olive Stripe – $18.75
Shoes: Magnanni Monks – $149.98 ($435)
Smart Casual
Blazer: Bonobos Brushed Wool Flannel – $100 FINAL ($500)
(Splurge 100% Cashmere Option: Nordstrom – $389.95 ($599)
Shirt: BR Factory – $40ish
Pocket Square: Amazon – $8.95
Pants: BR Factory Travel 5-Pockets – $50ish
Watch: Orient – $233.75 w/ NEWYEAR26 ($275)
Socks: Nordstrom Merino Blend – $15
Shoes: Brooks Brothers Suede Wingtips – $159.97 ($398)
Belt: J. Crew – $79.50
Casual
Sweater: Amazon Essentials Shawl-Collar Cardigan – $24ish
T-Shirt: GAP – $16.95
Pants: Target Goodfellow Olive Stretch Jeans – $45
Watch: Timex Heritage Chrono – $209.30 w/ JOY30 ($299)
Socks: Darn Tough “Spaced Out” – $25
Sneakers: Nike Field General – $86.97 ($115)
Belt: GAP – $28 w/ ADDIT ($44.95)