Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Nordy Rack new price cuts, Extra 25% off Shoebank, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

A bunch of stuff just got further price cuts… but stock/size selection/color selection is limited as this is the clearance section at The Rack. And remember, as this is Nordy Rack and not mainline Nordstrom, free shipping only kicks in at $89, plus returns will set you back a pre-paid label, although returns in store (Rack OR mainline Nordstrom locations) are free.

Not the biggest discount as sometimes they’ll go 25% or 30% off. But as it’s also applying to a few models that are already on sale, it’s a nice double dip when applicable. Prime example is the Marlin Mod, which is shown at the very top of the post. Full review of that watch can be found here if you’re interested.

*NOTE on the Marlin Mod Automatic at the Top of the Post: Looks like at post time Amazon is selling the Marlin Mod Automatic for $169.15 for some Prime members with a coupon. Tap or click the little box before checkout.

Set to end today, Monday 2/9. Obligatory reminder that these are the shoes that come off the line with some sort of cosmetic blemish. Structurally they’re sound, but that nick, wrinkle, or scratch means they can’t be sold at full MSRP (which are the prices in parentheses shown above). ALSO… any returns for factory 2nds incur a steep $25 restocking fee. So it’s a true gamble.

Billed as “up to 40% off” yet they’ve got some truly wheelhouse items at… more than 40% off?? Gotta love how J. Crew does their “math.” Anyway, error in our favor this time. Could be the last shot at this year’s batch of topcoats and cashmere scarves and beanies before they get slapped with the (dreaded) final sale tag. As of post time, picks above can still be returned/exchanged.

Also worth a mention: