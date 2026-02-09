Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Nordy Rack new price cuts, Extra 25% off Shoebank, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Nordstrom Rack: New Items added to Clearance
- Brooks Brothers Cotton Blend (Knit? Jersey?) Sport Coat – $195.96 ($498)
- Cardinal of Canada (made in China) Raincoat – $118.96 ($445)
- Johnston & Murphy Pebbled Leather Briefcase – $110.48 ($299)
- Brooks Brothers Medford Briefcase – $71.48 ($200)
- Allen Edmonds Randolph Bit Loafer – $110.48 ($450)
- Nordstrom Dino Penny Loafers – $49.99 ($99.95)
A bunch of stuff just got further price cuts… but stock/size selection/color selection is limited as this is the clearance section at The Rack. And remember, as this is Nordy Rack and not mainline Nordstrom, free shipping only kicks in at $89, plus returns will set you back a pre-paid label, although returns in store (Rack OR mainline Nordstrom locations) are free.
Timex: 20% off w/ Love20
- 39mm Waterbury Heritage Chronograph – $239.20 ($299)
- 40mm Marlin Moon Phase – $159.20 ($199)
- 40mm Marlin Jet Quartz Chronograph – $215.20 ($269)
- 39mm Marlin Mod Automatic* – $179.19* ($319)
- *shown very top of post, full review here.
Not the biggest discount as sometimes they’ll go 25% or 30% off. But as it’s also applying to a few models that are already on sale, it’s a nice double dip when applicable. Prime example is the Marlin Mod, which is shown at the very top of the post. Full review of that watch can be found here if you’re interested.
*NOTE on the Marlin Mod Automatic at the Top of the Post: Looks like at post time Amazon is selling the Marlin Mod Automatic for $169.15 for some Prime members with a coupon. Tap or click the little box before checkout.
Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds Shoebank: Extra 25% off
- Factory 2nds Fifth Ave. Cap Toe Oxfords – $186.75 ($450)
- Factory 2nds Liverpool Chelsea Boots – $261.75 ($550)
- Higgins Mill Weatherproof Boots – $261.75 ($550)
Set to end today, Monday 2/9. Obligatory reminder that these are the shoes that come off the line with some sort of cosmetic blemish. Structurally they’re sound, but that nick, wrinkle, or scratch means they can’t be sold at full MSRP (which are the prices in parentheses shown above). ALSO… any returns for factory 2nds incur a steep $25 restocking fee. So it’s a true gamble.
J. Crew: “Cold Weather Classics” Sale
- 95% wool / 5% Cashmere Rivington Topcoats – $349.50 ($598) 41% off
- Italian Scarves in 97% recycled cashmere/3% recycled wool – $59.50 ($118) 49% off
- 100% Cashmere Beanies – $44.50 ($89.50) 50% off
Billed as “up to 40% off” yet they’ve got some truly wheelhouse items at… more than 40% off?? Gotta love how J. Crew does their “math.” Anyway, error in our favor this time. Could be the last shot at this year’s batch of topcoats and cashmere scarves and beanies before they get slapped with the (dreaded) final sale tag. As of post time, picks above can still be returned/exchanged.
Also worth a mention:
- Brooks Brothers: 3 dress or sport shirts for $229 ($76.33 per shirt)
- Allen Edmonds (mainline site): Extra 25% off sale items. Mostly first quality, but they mix in some Factory 2nds over there too, and those F2s still incur the $25 restocking fee on returns, even if they’re sold through the main site and not the Shoebank.
- Macy’s: 20% – 25% off select watches