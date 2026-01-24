The Weekly 10 Best Style Deals for Men

The Weekly 10 is our top 10 list of the best individual item style deals for men. Part recap, but you may also see something you haven’t caught yet. Got a style tip? Send those into joe@dappered.com. Now let’s start the count down…

Via: Bonobos Extra 50% off Sale w/ BIGSALE50 (exp. 1/25)

Recently restocked in a few common sizes for the windowpane pattern shown above. Not cheap, nor should it be. 90% Virgin Wool, 8% Cashmere, 2% Elastane from Italy’s Tollegno mill. Ships/returns for free.

Via: J. Crew FACTORY Extra 70% off Final Sale Clearance w/ TAKE70 (exp 1/27)

A reminder that these are from J. Crew’s step-down, more affordable FACTORY brand (just like BR Factory is to Banana Republic), and therefore the quality and materials won’t be quite the same as the mainline brand. But they can make some real hits, and these suede boots in particular feel like a (cheap) winner. Made in India, suede is surprisingly nice, and they’re lined in leather. Fit feels true leaning trim. My normally 10.5 D (but borderline wide if I’m being honest) feet felt good in these right out of the box, but a bit snug through the forefoot. There’s a very small amount of texture on the ball of the foot (you can barely make it out in the pic above), but overall the soles are pretty smooth. Be prepared to be extra careful on wet or smooth surfaces (like carpet) until they scuff up. Woulda made it higher up this list but these are final sale, so no returns or exchanges. And final sale shoes are always a huge risk.

Via: J. Crew FACTORY Extra 70% off Final Sale Clearance w/ TAKE70 (exp 1/27)

Another final sale pick from JCF’s extra 70% off event. Four colors, straight fit, five pocket style.

Via: Nordstrom Rack New Arrivals

Trusted brand, reasonable price, and while it may not last a lifetime, it should get you through the current no hire/no fire* upheaval we’re stuck in. Would excel in both smart casual AND more dressed up workplaces. Has all the things a professional case should: good looking material (pebbled leather), two top grab handles for daily use, and a detachable shoulder strap for when you’ve got to carry other stuff/are hoofing it through an airport. It’s not a messenger bag. It’s not a backpack. It’s a soft sided briefcase. That’s good.

(*”no fire” may be wishful thinking at this point.)

Via: J. Crew: 50% off select Last Call Winter Styles (exp 1/26)

Mainline J. Crew. Not Factory. And for whatever reason, these didn’t get much discount-love this year. So it’s nice to see them dropping under $60. Navy, black, or gray. 100% Merino wool.

Via: J. Crew FACTORY Extra 70% off Final Sale Clearance w/ TAKE70 (exp 1/27)

A budget-Barbour-lookalike. Final sale. No returns or exchanges. That’s why it’s priced the way it is.

(Strap shown above: Black & Gunmetal Supreme NATO)

Via: Crown & Buckle 15% off sitewide w/ CROWN15 (exp 1/25)

Crown & Buckle’s supreme NATO straps are a noticeable, big step above the competition. They’re soft but still substantial. The hardware is nothing short of excellent. The edges don’t cut into your skin or feel rough/unfinished. There are lots of colors & stripes to pick from. And they’re almost never on sale. 15% off ends Sunday.

Via: Bonobos Extra 50% off Sale w/ BIGSALE50 (exp. 1/25)

Dark blue tonal plaid suits are hugely underrated. They’re conservative but still interesting. And this one nails the look perfectly. Ships and returns for free too. Sold as separates, so you pick the size of the jacket and pants independently of each other. Sizes are starting to get scattered when it comes to the trousers, otherwise this probably would have been #1.

Via: Nordstrom new items added to their sale section

Some of us are suckers for a sharp, dressy chronograph. At 41mm, it’s not small, but it’s not ginormous either. 11mm thick isn’t razor thin, but it’s decently svelte. Quick release strap means you can easily swap out the stock brown leather for black leather when called for. That and as it’s on sale via mainline Nordstrom, it ships and returns for free.

Via: J. Crew FACTORY Extra 70% off Final Sale Clearance w/ TAKE70 (exp 1/27)

The flame of the Half-zip/Quarter-zip viral trend may be burning low, but the functionality of this incredibly basic/norm-core style is eternal. So much digital ink has been spilled in the last few months over such a humble style of sweater. Anyway, pretty nice price. 50% merino/50% acrylic. Five colors. Lots of sizes. Final sale, no returns or exchanges.