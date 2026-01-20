Steal Alert: 3 Select J. Crew Secret Wash Shirts for $46.50 ($15.50 per)

These are a bit buried in J. Crew’s Buy 3 get 70% off Final Sale section, but once you find them and pick the “right” colors, you can end up getting three of their bestselling Secret Wash shirts for $15.50 per shirt when you apply the code WEEKEND:

Combo shown = $46.50 total when you apply the additional 70% off promo. NOTE: If you decided to go with three white shirts, or one white shirt and two “waterfall” (lighter) blue, then obviously the total will be higher as the shirts are all priced differently.

But one white, one light blue, and one darker blue seems to be about as versatile as it gets.

Remember, final means final, so no returns or exchanges. No mediums available at post time on the slim white and light blues, but large and small are available. And there are mediums available on the navy and some other colors/fits. Available in slim, classic, tall, and untucked fits.

Outbound shipping should be free for their Passport Rewards club members.

That’s all.

Carry on.