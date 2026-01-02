Steal Alert: 1 Sale 4 Outfits – Brooks Brothers 46% off

Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. BUT. It does make for a fun experiment, especially when it comes to showing the versatility of some classic (or even trendy-ish) pieces. Or maybe you already have similar gear, and this can act as inspiration.

Brooks Brothers recently added an additional 10% off to their already running 40% off most full price event, and “the maths” say that’s 46% off MSRP (100x.6x.9=54) for their in-season/all-season full priced gear. That’s not just good, that’s great for them. No more bulk buy thresholds or “must buy two suits” or any of that. It’s a simple, solid, 46% off almost all full priced stuff at checkout, no code needed. Also, if it’s a clearance item, then an additional 10% should come off once it hits your cart. Deal is set to end Sunday 1/4.

Brooks Brothers:

Cotton/Wool Blend Knit Houndstooth Sport Coat – $322.92 ($598)

Stretch Non-Iron Oxford – $63.72 ($118)

Wool-Silk Blend Argyle Socks – $13.23 ($24.50)

Suede Tassel Loafers – $102.60 ($190)

1818 Textured Leather Belt – $52.92 ($98)



Others:

BR Factory Traveler Jeans in Slim or Athletic Fit – $42

Timex Heritage Chrono Green Dial – $209.99 ($299)

Brooks Brothers:

Explorer Wool Overcheck Suit Jacket – $349.92 ($648)

Matching Suit Trousers – $133.20 ($248)

Explorer Non-Iron Dress Shirt – $74.52 ($138)

Made in Italy Pocket Square – $40.50 ($75)

Merino Blend Socks – $10.53 ($19.50)

Salinger Bluchers – $133.92 ($248)

Italian Leather Dress Belt – $52.92 ($98)



Others:

Citizen Tsuyosa – $292.52 ($475)

(review here)

Brooks Brothers:

Explorer Collection Tech Puffer – $430.20 ($798)

Cashmere Wool Cable-Knit Sweater – $89.99 ($348)

5-Pocket Corduroy Pants – $69.12 ($128)

Wool-Blend Ribbed Beanie Hat – $36.72 ($68)

Wool-Blend Socks – $13.23 ($24.50)

Chukka Boots – $179.99 ($428)

(boots review here)

90% Wool / 10% Cashmere Scarf – $79.20 ($148)

Classic Business Casual

Brooks Brothers

Wool Hopsack Sport Coat – $376.92 ($698)

Stretch Non-Iron OCBD – $63.72 ($128)

Made in Italy Leather Belt – $52.92 ($98)

The Richmond Pant – $79.92 ($148)

Wool-Blend Cap Toe Striped Socks – $13.23 ($24.50)

Salinger Blucher – $133.92 ($248)



Others

Invicta 1953 Automatic – $129.99

TUMI Briefcase – $289.97 ($495)

The Brooks Brothers 40% off + additional 10% off event is scheduled to end Sunday, 1/4/26.