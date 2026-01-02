Steal Alert: 1 Sale 4 Outfits – Brooks Brothers 46% off

Brooks Brothers: 40% off + addit. 10% off
Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. BUT. It does make for a fun experiment, especially when it comes to showing the versatility of some classic (or even trendy-ish) pieces. Or maybe you already have similar gear, and this can act as inspiration.
Brooks Brothers recently added an additional 10% off to their already running 40% off most full price event, and “the maths” say that’s 46% off MSRP (100x.6x.9=54) for their in-season/all-season full priced gear. That’s not just good, that’s great for them. No more bulk buy thresholds or “must buy two suits” or any of that. It’s a simple, solid, 46% off almost all full priced stuff at checkout, no code needed. Also, if it’s a clearance item, then an additional 10% should come off once it hits your cart. Deal is set to end Sunday 1/4.
Blazer/Sportcoat & Jeans
Brooks Brothers:
Cotton/Wool Blend Knit Houndstooth Sport Coat – $322.92 ($598)
Stretch Non-Iron Oxford – $63.72 ($118)
Wool-Silk Blend Argyle Socks – $13.23 ($24.50)
Suede Tassel Loafers – $102.60 ($190)
1818 Textured Leather Belt – $52.92 ($98)
Others:
BR Factory Traveler Jeans in Slim or Athletic Fit – $42
Timex Heritage Chrono Green Dial – $209.99 ($299)
Sharp enough you should come with a warning
Brooks Brothers:
Explorer Wool Overcheck Suit Jacket – $349.92 ($648)
Matching Suit Trousers – $133.20 ($248)
Explorer Non-Iron Dress Shirt – $74.52 ($138)
Made in Italy Pocket Square – $40.50 ($75)
Merino Blend Socks – $10.53 ($19.50)
Salinger Bluchers – $133.92 ($248)
Italian Leather Dress Belt – $52.92 ($98)
Others:
Citizen Tsuyosa – $292.52 ($475)
(review here)
Winter is here
Brooks Brothers:
Explorer Collection Tech Puffer – $430.20 ($798)
Cashmere Wool Cable-Knit Sweater – $89.99 ($348)
5-Pocket Corduroy Pants – $69.12 ($128)
Wool-Blend Ribbed Beanie Hat – $36.72 ($68)
Wool-Blend Socks – $13.23 ($24.50)
Chukka Boots – $179.99 ($428)
(boots review here)
90% Wool / 10% Cashmere Scarf – $79.20 ($148)
Classic Business Casual
Brooks Brothers
Wool Hopsack Sport Coat – $376.92 ($698)
Stretch Non-Iron OCBD – $63.72 ($128)
Made in Italy Leather Belt – $52.92 ($98)
The Richmond Pant – $79.92 ($148)
Wool-Blend Cap Toe Striped Socks – $13.23 ($24.50)
Salinger Blucher – $133.92 ($248)
Others
Invicta 1953 Automatic – $129.99
TUMI Briefcase – $289.97 ($495)
The Brooks Brothers 40% off + additional 10% off event is scheduled to end Sunday, 1/4/26.