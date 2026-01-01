Huck 365 Smart Stacking Deal, New Bonobos extra 30% off, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Ends Sunday 1/4. It’s a mix of regular sale and final sale, but there’s plenty of regular sale items (which ship/return for free) to peruse. Anything tagged as final can’t be returned or exchanged. So watch out for those. A few new items look to have been added as we approach the finish line on this one.

Jacket, sweaters, bestsellers, etc. And for now there’s still a decent size selection left in most on-sale styles, depending on the color. Some black / navy / gray stuff still has good sizes. Other items are sold out in those common colors. Picks above had good sizes left at post time in the colors shown.

Part of their big See You Out There Winter Sale, which is scheduled to expire today, 1/1/26. Full picks from the sale can be found here.

BIG thanks to Glenn D. for the above tip. Looks like a bundle deal on Huckberry’s 365 pants is still stacking even on the on-sale options. If you grab two pairs of the on-sale 365s, the price per pair drops a bit further to $73.10 thanks to the additional “buy 2 get 15% off” deal. No code needed, discount should happen in your cart.

Hamilton watches have been excluded from sales and promos at the likes of Macy’s and Nordstrom for what feels like years. And then recently(?) Amazon launches a proper, branded store front for Hamilton, and they’ll occasionally put a few of their watches on sale. Is that the power of Uncle Andy’s Internet Emporium of All-The-Things? Can’t say for sure. But getting any kind of discount on a Hamilton, sold from a reputable seller, is rare right now.

26% off to start 2026? We see what they did there. And it’s nice to see them use their lower threshold for this additional discount. Sometimes you have to trip a $125 price point when they run an “extra” percentage off deal like this. That said, it’s a little odd/a bummer that those topcoats are final sale. Can’t be returned or exchanged on those. Drat. Code NEWYEAR26 is set to expire today, 1/1. And yes, you can buy multiple items (like a few shirts and pants) to get to the $100 threshold.

Todd Snyder ain’t cheap. But when they run sales + an additional deep markdown like 40% off, then it can get a little more palatable. The problem (and it’s a big one) is that most of the stuff that has seen serious price cuts has now been tagged as final sale. No returns or exchanges on anything that’s tagged as final. Extra 40% off code EXTRA40 runs all the way through 1/17, so we’ll see if they keep reloading stock between now and then.

Also worth a mention: