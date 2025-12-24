Style Scenario: Santa on Christmas Eve

What are you going to wear? Or in this instance, what is HE going wear? St. Nick has a huge job ahead of him. Lots of miles to cover, lots of soot filled chimneys to get down, lots of cookie crumbs & milk spills to avoid. It’s quite the task, but that doesn’t mean Santa can’t look sharp while doing it. Here’s what he might wear while putting another 25k-50k miles on the sleigh. (Top Photo Credit: Vidar Nordli-Mathisen on Unsplash )

The Hat: Eddie Bauer Down-Insulated Trapper – $32.50 ($65). Water repellant shell to keep the ice and snow off his head. Down insulated to keep him warm.

The Eyewear: Walden Airman Sunglasses – $69 FINAL ($99). Custom night-vision transition lenses by the Reykjavik Costco Optical Department.

The Sweater: Spier and Mackay Merino Cream Cable Turtleneck – $103.50 ($138). Spendy but worth it. Timeless but bold thanks to the texture. Super warm but breathable 100% merino wool yarn. The perfect level of “chunk.” Just like Santa himself.

The Coat: Custom Gore-Tex Cashmere-Lined Topcoat w/ Horween Leather Belt. One of a kind. Of course it’s Gore-Tex.

The Gloves: Give’r 4-Season Glove w/ Waxed Coating in Black (limited edition) – $119 (o.o.s.). Dexterity and dashing good looks, and can handle sub zero temperatures while he’s flying high in the sky. And the capability of grabbing a burning log from the fireplace makes these an easy buy for the big man.

The Trousers: Spier & Mackay Burgundy Brushed Wool Trousers – $59.99 FINAL ($158). Color is right-on, Italian wool is super soft with a brushed like flannel feel, and the side tabs means no belt. Which means allllll the cookies and milk will get demolished and he can loosen easily as he goes.

The Socks: Darn Tough Over-the-Calf Ski & Snowboard Socks – $30. Fatigue-easing arch support. Merino Wool performance. Made in Vermont… which is basically the North Pole.

The Watch: Dan Henry 1945 WWII Chronograph – $300. Because mechanically the sleigh has far more in common with a P-51 Mustang than it does with an F-35.

The Boots: Grant Stone Cap Toe Boots in Black Horween… Reindeer – $435. His name was Shitzen, and it turns out he was feeding Krampus Top Secret intel from inside North Pole HQ. So yeah. Boots. Additionally, the stew was delicious.

The Scroll(s): Tariffs and Duties regulations. Is that the Naughty and Nice list? Not this year. Instead, Santa’s dragging around all the fine print for tariffs, duties, and import taxes. Compliance is key in case he drops down the chimney of an insomniac Customs Agent, and gets grilled about what’s in the bag.