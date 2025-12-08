Steal alert: 30% off select Timex 24-hour sale

Has Timex somehow become the BR Factory of wristwatches? Weird analogy, but they both used to be flimsy afterthoughts, yet somehow developed into sources of high value & solid style. Look, not all of their offerings are home runs. Far from it. But both BRF and Timex have a handful of items that are downright… awesome? Items which punch well above their weight (think BRF’s traveler jeans).

Gotta play the sale game though. That’s another thing they have in common.

Thankfully, Timex is doing another 1-day flash sale, this time with a few more of those awesome-looking pieces included, with a discount that’s the very same as their Black Friday offer.

Code ELF30 ends tonight. Off we go with the picks.

Inexpensive, GADA style, well proportioned 39mm case, and the H-link bracelet is quite nice. Won’t be everyone’s cup of Earl Grey, but if you’re looking for an affordable integrated bracelet sports watch which can also be dressed up, then this one is pretty darn good for ~$120 with the ELF30 code.

A perfect example of what Timex is doing which other brands aren’t. They’re responding to what customers want. Like a panda chronograph with classy branding in a sub 40mm diameter. This model is supposedly sold only on their website.

And the black dial, “reverse panda” option as shown at the very top of the post.

If you’ve got a hankerin’ for titanium, specifically a dive watch with an automatic movement, those can be tough to find at a reasonable price. 41mm case diameter, Miyota 8215 21-jewel Japanese automatic movement, sapphire crystal, Super-Luminova, and 200m of water resistance. That thing would look pretty great on a NATO strap.

Builds off their retro-future “Jet” line, this time with a quartz chrono movement & smart dress style.

And the non-chrono version. Shown above in green. Also available in white or blue. Fun. Interesting. Easy to tone down by putting it on an aftermarket brown or black leather strap.

21 jewel Miyota automatic movement, leather strap with deployant clasp, and smart looks. It’s certainly not a cheap Timex, but it does look like a watch which should cost a lot more.

The black dial version. Worth noting is that these come with quick release spring bars in the strap. So it’s easy to swap out the stock black-croc version for brown when you need it to match brown shoes and a brown belt.

Shades of a Hamilton field/mountaineering styled watch? They claim the bracelet has quick release pins, which is ideal as that’d look great on a NATO or leather strap too, yet the pics online don’t seem to show that. Timex has had issues with image continuity this past year or two. They seem to upload pics of pre-production prototypes, which somehow then get blended into their media libraries of true-production models. It can be hard to tell just what you’re getting sometimes.

Interesting case shape and tropic brown dial. 70s style without looking costume-y. Just under $140 with the discount.

The Timex 30% off select with code ELF30 event is set to expire tonight, 3am ET on Tuesday 12/9/25.