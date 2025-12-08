Most Wanted Affordable Style – December 2025

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

That’s a good chunk of money to spend on a sportcoat you’ll have use for, what, 6 weeks out of the year? But it’s the rare item that’s both truly festive but also pretty cool and paired back. No bright red or green or flashing lights or hidden speaker playing jingle bells when you press Rudolph’s nose. Dress it down with jeans (as shown), or dress it up with dress trousers or even dark, pressed chinos.

Best non-alcoholic “spirit” on the market. And it’s not close. Acts much, much closer to a rich, full bodied, distilled spirit with a long finish. Try it and you might find yourself hooked. Which is a funny thing to say about a booze-free bottle of “booze.” Dark in color and full/complex in taste, it doesn’t try to replicate whiskey or rum or Scotch, but is more of a digestif bitter style. Still has some sweetness but isn’t overly sugary. Mixes great for mocktails or easing off the gas for lower ABV cocktails. And unlike other NA spirits, you can absolutely sip and enjoy this stuff on the rocks or neat.

Two fits, multiple washes/colors, and as good as it gets for a cheap pair of stretchy jeans. They’re super comfortable with lots of stretch. 56% cotton, 25% viscose rayon, 17% polyester, 2% spandex. A real favorite here at the Dappered home offices, both in the dark rinse and charcoal wash. Size shown above is a 32×32 athletic fit on 5’10″/180.

A splurge, but a Goldilocks/has-all-the-things watch which many may be looking for. Case diameter is an all too rare 40ish mm (seems like most watches are either 38 or 42mm these days with little in between). Gold accents give it a bit of a heritage look. Stainless steel bracelet has quick release pins for easy swap outs to a strap, AND there’s a (ratcheting?) diver’s extension in the clasp which may act as a defacto on-the-fly micro adjust/expander. The Swiss made automatic movement has 80 hours of power reserve. And it’s got some beefy anti-shock system built in, so it should be able to get bounced or smacked around and (hopefully) hold up really well. 300m of water resistance too, although between that and the anti-shock system, the case height is a thicker 14.1mm. Full specs can be found here direct through Certina. This model is sold out at a lot of watch-specific retailers here in the states, yet at post time Amazon has some and is both the shipper AND seller. Certina also seems to be okay with Amazon selling their watches, as they specifically point to them in the “find a retailer” page on their site.

And now an actually affordable alternative to the Certina. Full review here. The entry-level automatic dive watch standard. 40mm diameter is wearable by the vast majority. Seiko NH35A automatic movement hacks/hand-winds. 200m water resistance, screw down crown, fully brushed bracelet, and an exhibition case-back. This one looks clean, classy, and is nice and comfortable to wear. Versatile too, as it can be worn with everything from a t-shirt and shorts, to a suit and dress shoes.

Those look good. 52% polyester, 40% wool, 8% “other” fibers. And they never tell you what those “other” fibers are. Part of their big 24 hour flash sale event (expires today, Monday 12/8).

