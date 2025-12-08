Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – BR Factory 1-Day 64% – 70% off most, Bonobos Sweaters Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Started today and ends today. BR Factory’s sneaky fast sales usually mean they’re offering their deepest discounts, and this one is no different. Worth noting is that some of their basics like (solid) merino sweaters sold like hotcakes over Black Friday/Cyber Monday, so sizes may be short on some of that stuff. Picks above still had good sizes at post time.

Genuinely don’t recall Bonobos doing anything more than their annual Black Friday/Cyber Monday offer in previous years. 40% off is big for them, albeit confined to (most) sweaters. Some styles are excluded, but their basics like washable merino v necks and donegal crews are in for the 40% off. Promo also gets you 25% off the rest, with usual exclusions applying (no icon styles of their washed chinos, weekday warriors, etc.) Code WRAPUP25 is set to expire today, 12/8/25.

Expires today. Was an additional 50% off (the sale that spurned the MacAlister desert boots steal alert) but they just bumped it up to an additional 60% off for today. Looks like J. Crew is slowly gearing up for end-of-season clearance time at the end of the month. All final sale though, so no exchanges or returns on any of this stuff.

Whoa! They’ve been doing much, much shorter free-shipping runs over the last few weeks, but they’ve been flipping that switch off and on. Free shipping no minimum through Tuesday 12/16 is a nice treat. As Darn Tough doesn’t run sales themselves, this as close as it gets to any sort of discount if your purchase is under $50 (the normal free shipping threshold).

Also worth a mention: