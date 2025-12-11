Banana Republic 40% off Full Price Holiday Event

If this year is like last year… then it could be spring before Banana Republic runs another 40% off deal on their full priced styles. Because after this it’s nothing but end-of-season/after Christmas clearance. Usually wheelhouse bestsellers (jeans, suits, etc.) get stuck back at full price, whereas the highly seasonal stuff ends up in their clearance section, often only in extreme sizes and weird colors.

Exclusions on this 40% off full price event are what you’d expect: leather and suede apparel, shoes, cashmere and cashmere blends, etc. Clearance stuff is out too. But most of their full price styles, including a ton of their new arrivals just in for the holiday season, are getting 40% off, no code needed. Let’s get to the picks…

Hey look it’s… Gen Zs favorite sweater? Times are strange. This trend must have started out with more than a hint of irony, only to develop into something wholesome. Everyone wants to feel safe, no? And they’re awfully versatile. Lots of colors, although sizes are selling fast. 100% breathable, temperature regulating, merino wool.

It’s cords season. Same idea as their regular 5-pocket travelers (which are also on sale), only here in a fall and winter ready stretch corduroy.

Note: As mentioned in the intro, it could be a while before another 40% off sale. 2026 could be different, but if next year is like this year, then these suits probably won’t dip this low again for some time.

Their flagship suits, and they’re pretty great for ~$400. Sold as separates, so you pick the size of the jacket and the size of the trousers independent of each other. No “nested” pairs here where you may be stuck with a pair of pants or jacket a touch too big or small. Tropical wool weight, which excels year round but will also do well in warmer weather. See our review of their signature suits here, albeit in a slightly different, all-season nailhead wool.

All business but still interesting thanks to the dark, micro-houndstooth. Solid suits are great, but if you want to make an impression without getting loud, then something dark and subtle like this is the way to go.

Black, Dark Brown, or Cognac. Would obviously look good with any of those Italian wool suit suits.

Lots of colors and patterns. Great collars. Wrinkle resistant 100% cotton fabric. A bit of ironing may be needed by most, but it irons up easy and doesn’t come out of the dryer looking like a wreck. So if you wear it under a suit, sportcoat, or sweater, you can probably get away with skipping the iron. The one major drawback (and it’s a dealbreaker for some) is that despite being dress shirts, they’re sold in “alpha” sizes like small, medium, large, etc. Although they do offer a tall template, for our vertically blessed folks out there. Really wish BR would make the switch to neck and sleeve measurements for their dress shirts. It’s just more precise. Size shown here is a medium slim fit on 5’10″/180.

Not quite a standard shawl collar, but instead a more mechanics-style. Blue or green. 100% cotton.

A bestseller. BR’s “dressy” tees. Super smooth 100% jersey cotton with a silk-like luxe touch finish. Solids only. Not slub. Not “washed.” Not vintage. Smooth and neat.

100% merino wool with a thermal knit that can be dressed up or down. Five colors.

BR’s flagship chinos. Engineered-for-movement. 90% cotton, 8% elasterrell, 2% spandex blend. Also a reminder that these are their pants that come with the rectangular label/branding over the back right pocket. That’s a dealbreaker for some guys, but BR has stuck with it over the years.

When they’re on super sale like this, they’re the market’s best balance of price (not cheap but not triple digits) and nice quality/feel/significant stretch. Still an investment, but worth it to a lot of us. Fabric blend is 64% cotton, 28% Tencel (lyocell), 6% elasterrell, 2% spandex. The end result is a soft and stretchy, ultra-comfortable pair of jeans. Slim, straight, or athletic fit.

Something to go with the traveler jeans. Roller style buckle, textured nubuck leather. A perfect casual chino / jeans belt.

Kinda like it, to be honest. Fair Isle in muted earth tones, but still has lots of contrast. Full zip collar to hold up against any sudden gusts or… hen pecks?

For it being a basic style (a long sleeve tee) BR sure has made these interesting. Double knit for a little extra oomph, herringbone texture, and the seams are placed in a way which makes it look somewhere between a t-shirt and a sweater. Four colors. Could be a quiet winner. And proof one can look really good when dressed casually.

Can a cardigan be bad-arse? If so, this is it.

Versatile, cool/cold weather chinos in a brushed Italian moleskin stretch cotton. A seasonal bestseller of theirs.

Leather and suede apparel (like jackets) are excluded, but some accessories are in. Like these Italian gloves.

Extra fine merino. Tons of colors. BR’s merino sweaters are an annual favorite as they’re a step above in terms of quality when compared to cheaper brands, yet they also go on sale.

NOTE: Oddly enough there’s still no v-neck version. They have a chunkier v-neck option, but it doesn’t look like their standard extra fine merino v-necks are getting stocked this year?

It’s really hard to pull off a double breasted suit here in the modern age. But! That’s right there is how to do it if you wanna give it a shot. Italian hopsack wool for texture. Soft shouldered jacket that’s trim but not tight. No tie. It seems to say “I own the place and you’re here at my discretion.”

Think of it like Bond’s sweater in No Time to Die, minus the fussy lace-up neck.

BR’s OCBDs. Specifically washed for softness.

Pricing note: This is on special but not on clearance. Which mean’s it’s on sale yet still getting the 40% off. Total percentage off with that double dip is 48.67%.

It does have matching trousers, but it should excel as a stand alone sportcoat. The patch pockets and overall pattern make it look more like a sport jacket anyway. Wear it with dress trousers, chinos, or jeans when you want to do the “business mullet” thing.

One of their bestsellers. The mid-point between chinos and jeans. Three fits. Soft and flexible Italian milled fabric: 58% organic cotton, 32% modal, 7% polyester, 3% elastane. Lots of colors.

Black and cognac. Just depends on which side you’ve got facing out. Weathered looking buckle keeps the glare down without looking overly vintage.

Pricing note: These are another on special but not on clearance double dip. Total percentage off is 52%.

100% knit silk. The genius of knit silk ties is that they make for an easy way to dress down a sharp suit, or dress up a smart casual look.

Texture on texture. Under fifty bucks.

BR’s wool-blend topcoats are always a seasonal hit, but this year they’ve gone with a couple of off-center colors. No charcoal? No black or true navy? What gives BR? Also, check out the pants on those models. Look, skinny is out (thank goodness) but those pants are ginormous.

Finishing with a burgundy bang.

If you’re the type who would rather blend in at big fancy parties (my hand is raised)… then this isn’t the jacket for you. Because you’ll absolutely be noticed, at minimum. And be prepared for people to give it a feel. (Some may ask permission, many won’t.) Now if you’re okay with that possibility, then have at it. Just go with plain black tuxedo pants instead of the matching velvet trousers. Because otherwise, you’re ensconced.

The 40% off Banana Republic Holiday event ends Sunday, 12/14/25.