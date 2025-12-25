After Christmas Sales for Men – Nordstrom Half Yearly, Brooks Brothers Semi-Annual, & More

Here’s a round up of the best of what’s going on for men’s style when it comes to all the after Xmas sales. This post will be updated as more deals roll in.
J. Crew: Extra 60% off FINAL Sale styles w/ FESTIVE
- Rugged merino wool-blend shawl collar cardigan – $67.59 FINAL ($188)
- Ludlow Slim-fit suit jacket in Japanese cotton chino – $111.59 FINAL ($398)
- Ludlow Slim-fit suit trouser in Japanese cotton chino – $69.99 FINAL ($248)
- Total for suit = $181.58 FINAL ($646)
- Rugged merino wool-blend marled quarter-zip sweater – $33.19 FINAL ($128)
Final means final. Anything tagged as such can’t be returned or exchanged. Extra 60% off runs through Saturday (12/27) so we’ll keep an eye out and see what they have up their sleeves for Sunday and onward.
Pro Tip: Through Christmas Night they’re running 10% off e-gift cards with the same code, FESTIVE. So if you wanna try to max out savings by using an on-sale gift card on top of the extra 60% off deal, there’s that too. For example, if you were to pick up a $50 gift card at 10% off, you could use it on that shawl collar cardigan and save an additional five bucks.
Spier & Mackay: Up to 25% off select End of Year Sale
- Medium Grey Italian V.B.C. Merino Wool Suit – $493.20 ($548)
- 100% merino chunky shawl collar cardigans – $141 ($188)
- Brogue Cap Toes – $156 ($208) reviewed here in brown
- Wine Red Cap Toe Balmorals – $156 ($208)
- Snuff Suede Chukkas – $238.50 ($318)
Discount varies by item (key words are “up to”) and not everything is on sale. Far from it. But some bestsellers are getting some price cuts, and Spier’s quality to cost ratio is pretty great, especially for their suits, sweaters, and blake stitched shoes. If it’s your first Suit/Sport Coat, Shoes, Dress / Casual Trousers, Outerwear, Knitwear, or Dress / Casual Shirt purchase with them, then it ships and returns for free (see returns policy and USA tab here.) Sale runs through January 4th.
Amazon: Up to 40% off Winter Sale
- Citizen 41mm Promaster Automatic Black Dial Diver – $279.95 ($335ish)
- GAP Essential Khakis – $24 ($29.99)
- Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vacuum – $349.99 ($629.99)
- CARFIA Polarized CA5354L Sunglasses – $28 ($35)
Totally random. Watches, cheap khakis, and the “Final Boss” of cordless vacuums. Also, don’t be overly surprised if some of these (and other sale item) prices expire at speed.
BR Factory: 50% off + an addit. 20% off most
- Poly/Wool Mac Jacket – $112 ($280) 56% poly / 40% wool / 4% other
- Weekender Bomber – $48 ($120) 55% cotton, 45% poly
- (matching) Weekender Cargo – $38 ($95)
- Wool Blend Plaid Sherpa Jacket – $64 ($200) 68% off
- Traveler Jeans – $33.60 ($105) athletic or slim, 3 colors, 68% off
Net is 60% off (100x.5x.8=40.) So, it’s a good sale for them. Maybe not an all-timer as they’ll occasionally do flash sales which go 64% – 70% off, but still quite good. And while we’re here on BR Factory, has anyone had a better 2025 than them? They’re the step-down, more affordable brother-brand to mainline Banana Republic, and BRF’s price/style balance is pretty terrific. Sure they’ve had a few duds here and there, but more often than not they make pretty great looking, good feeling, nicely priced stuff.
Grant Stone: 15% off sitewide (including sale) w/ MERRY25
- Garrison Boot in Red Waxed Deer – $295.80* ($435)
- on sale and getting an additional 15% off, BUT, free shipping kicks in at $300, which with the sale and 15% off, drops these just under that threshold. Picking up some extra laces or a shoe care product might be worth it, as shipping will otherwise set you back $15.
- Diesel Boot in Bourbon Suede – $335.75 ($395)
- Unlined Chukka in Espresso Suede – $350.20 ($412)
- Longwing in Crimson Chromexcel – $350.20 ($412)
Works on full price of course, but also stacks on their sale section (as evidenced above by those Garrison boots.) And as long as you steer clear of the B-grades, sample sale models, and pre-owned stuff, you can return normal sale items. Exchanges are free, whereas returns for money back will cost a $15 pre-paid label.
Nordstrom: Half-Yearly Sale (Nordstrom house-brand picks)
- 100% Cashmere Sportcoats – $389.35 – $419.25 ($599)
- Wool Rain Mac Jacket – $297.50 ($425)
- Nailhead Textured Wool Sport Coat – $279.29 ($399)
- 100% Cashmere Crewnecks – $115.50 ($165) 9 colors
Picks above are from their Nordstrom house brand, which usually delivers good quality and lower prices than some of the other (3rd party) brands at Nordstrom. I mean, a 100% cashmere blazer for ~$400ish is pretty unheard of. And yes, everything ships and returns for free.
Nordstrom: Half-Yearly Sale (3rd-party brand picks)
- Cole Haan 3-in-1 Water Resistant Rain Coat – $214.80 ($358)
- Ray-Ban 54mm Foldable Wayfarers – $152.80 ($191)
- Ray-Ban Highstreet 57mm – $152.80 ($191)
- Ray-Ban New Wayfarer 55mm – $142.40 ($178)
- Johnston & Murphy Sullivan Cap Toe Oxfords – $149.99 ($199)
- Johnston & Murphy Sullivan Cap Toe Double Monks – $149.99 ($199)
- Barbour Newland Quilt Front Zip Cardigan – $175 ($250)
And now these picks above are selected from some of the 3rd party brands Nordstrom carries. Because at their core they’re a department store, and thus they carry lots of stuff from other brands. As always, everything ships and returns for free.
Bonobos: Extra 30% off Sale items w/ FINALBOW
- Jetsetter Washed Cotton Blazer – $83.30 FINAL ($199)
- Italian Wool Car Coat – $279.30 ($469)
- Corduroy 5-Pocket Pants – $75 ($129) 7 colors
It’s a mix of regular sale and final sale items, so be careful with anything tagged as the latter. Final means no returns or exchanges (and yes you’ll hear that get repeated often in this post.)
adidas: get a $100 giftcard for $75
The Pick: Samba OGs – $75 w/ giftcard use ($100)
So if you can buy a $100 giftcard for $75 (limit 2 per gift card purchase transaction) that means anything over $100 is effectively $25 off. If something is in that $75 – $100 range, then it’s $75, and you’ll leave a little gift-card credit on the table. Not a bad way to save some cash on styles that aren’t always on sale. Deal ends New Year’s Eve.
Brooks Brothers: 40% off full price styles
- Italian Wool Hopsack Sport Coat – $418.80 ($698)
- Wool Flannel Plaid Sport Coat – $418.80 ($698)
- “Friday” OCBDs – $64.80 ($108) four colors
- Made in America Leather Briefcase – $418.80 ($698)
As deep as Brooks Brothers goes on their full price styles. Know that free shipping won’t kick in until $200, but as it’s Brooks Brothers, that’s not always the hardest tier to hit. Runs through January 4th, but don’t be surprised if some of the more popular stuff starts getting picked over/running low on stock before then.
Huckberry: Up to 45% off “See you out there” sale
- Relwen Quilted Insulated Tanker Jacket – $254 ($318)
- F&T 365 5-Pocket Pants – $86 ($108)
- select colors only, but lots of colors are on sale in athletic tapered
- Wills Made in Portugal Knit Cotton Blazer – $238 ($398)
- F&T James Waxed Snap Jacket – $128 ($198)
Guessing most of you knew about this one already, as our picks post has been live for a bit now. Stuff is selling quickly on common sizes. If you got a giftcard in your stocking, now’s not a bad time to check in if you had your eye on something that could sell out. A few new picks above. Sale runs through New Year’s Day.
lululemon: End of Year FINAL Sale
- ABC Slim 5 Pockets in Asphalt Grey or Trench (khaki) – $89 FINAL ($138)
- ABC Slim Trousers in Trench (khaki) or Asphalt Grey – $89 FINAL ($138)
If you’re a member you can return this stuff in-store for a gift card. So at least there’s that. But no through the mail returns and no cashback. For the non members, final means no returns or exchanges anywhere, period.
Allen Edmonds: Up to 60% off Winter Sale
- Mid-Calf Merino Cool Dress Socks – $15 ($20)
- Over-the-Calf Merino Cool Dress Socks – $18 ($24)
- Strandmok Cap-toe Oxford with Dainite Rubber Sole – $219.47 ($425)
- Barbour Powell Waterproof Jacket – $319.97 ($495)
- *half-zip-sweater not included/not part of the jacket
- Schott N.Y.C. X AE Café Racer 2.0 – $969 ($1,295)
They’ve positioned it as an “extra 20% off, prices as marked” event, yet overall, prices feel unusually high for a “Sale’s on Sale” event. Especially on their stock of on-sale shoes. Still a few gems in there though.
Charles Tyrwhitt: End of Season Sale
- Navy Check Suit (66% wool, 32% polyester, 2% elastane) – $299 ($649)
- Pure Wool Overcoat – $349 ($599)
- Ink Blue 52% Wool / 48% Poly Texture Check Lightweight Jacket – $299 ($499)
- Dark Chocolate Suede Derby Shoes – $199 ($299)
- Grain Leather Sneakers – $109 ($169)
Yes, Charles Tyrwhitt is widely known for their dress shirts and constant promos (including snail-mail) marking down their shirts specifically. But plenty really like those shirts, AND Chucky Tyrwhitt makes a heck of a lot more than shirts. It’s during these End of Season Sales where the “heck of a lot more” sees significant price reductions. Suits, sportcoats, shoes, outerwear, sweaters, etc… All done with a nod to contemporary tastes but firmly rooted in a classic & timeless aesthetic.
Also worth a mention…
- J. Crew Factory: Extra 70% off FINAL SALE clearance w/ TAKE70
- Bespoke Post’s Shop: Up to 50% off E.O.Y. Sale
- Madewell: Extra 50% off final sale w/ WINTER (no returns or exchanges.)
- Nordstrom Rack: Extra 25% off select FINAL SALE clearance. No returns or exchanges. Prices are as marked online.
- Billy Reid: Up to 30% off select with new styles added.
- Todd Snyder: Extra 30% off sale styles w/ EXTRA30