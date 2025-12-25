After Christmas Sales for Men – Nordstrom Half Yearly, Brooks Brothers Semi-Annual, & More

Here’s a round up of the best of what’s going on for men’s style when it comes to all the after Xmas sales. This post will be updated as more deals roll in.

Final means final. Anything tagged as such can’t be returned or exchanged. Extra 60% off runs through Saturday (12/27) so we’ll keep an eye out and see what they have up their sleeves for Sunday and onward.

Pro Tip: Through Christmas Night they’re running 10% off e-gift cards with the same code, FESTIVE. So if you wanna try to max out savings by using an on-sale gift card on top of the extra 60% off deal, there’s that too. For example, if you were to pick up a $50 gift card at 10% off, you could use it on that shawl collar cardigan and save an additional five bucks.

Discount varies by item (key words are “up to”) and not everything is on sale. Far from it. But some bestsellers are getting some price cuts, and Spier’s quality to cost ratio is pretty great, especially for their suits, sweaters, and blake stitched shoes. If it’s your first Suit/Sport Coat, Shoes, Dress / Casual Trousers, Outerwear, Knitwear, or Dress / Casual Shirt purchase with them, then it ships and returns for free (see returns policy and USA tab here.) Sale runs through January 4th.

Totally random. Watches, cheap khakis, and the “Final Boss” of cordless vacuums. Also, don’t be overly surprised if some of these (and other sale item) prices expire at speed.

Net is 60% off (100x.5x.8=40.) So, it’s a good sale for them. Maybe not an all-timer as they’ll occasionally do flash sales which go 64% – 70% off, but still quite good. And while we’re here on BR Factory, has anyone had a better 2025 than them? They’re the step-down, more affordable brother-brand to mainline Banana Republic, and BRF’s price/style balance is pretty terrific. Sure they’ve had a few duds here and there, but more often than not they make pretty great looking, good feeling, nicely priced stuff.

Works on full price of course, but also stacks on their sale section (as evidenced above by those Garrison boots.) And as long as you steer clear of the B-grades, sample sale models, and pre-owned stuff, you can return normal sale items. Exchanges are free, whereas returns for money back will cost a $15 pre-paid label.

Picks above are from their Nordstrom house brand, which usually delivers good quality and lower prices than some of the other (3rd party) brands at Nordstrom. I mean, a 100% cashmere blazer for ~$400ish is pretty unheard of. And yes, everything ships and returns for free.

And now these picks above are selected from some of the 3rd party brands Nordstrom carries. Because at their core they’re a department store, and thus they carry lots of stuff from other brands. As always, everything ships and returns for free.

It’s a mix of regular sale and final sale items, so be careful with anything tagged as the latter. Final means no returns or exchanges (and yes you’ll hear that get repeated often in this post.)

The Pick: Samba OGs – $75 w/ giftcard use ($100)

So if you can buy a $100 giftcard for $75 (limit 2 per gift card purchase transaction) that means anything over $100 is effectively $25 off. If something is in that $75 – $100 range, then it’s $75, and you’ll leave a little gift-card credit on the table. Not a bad way to save some cash on styles that aren’t always on sale. Deal ends New Year’s Eve.

As deep as Brooks Brothers goes on their full price styles. Know that free shipping won’t kick in until $200, but as it’s Brooks Brothers, that’s not always the hardest tier to hit. Runs through January 4th, but don’t be surprised if some of the more popular stuff starts getting picked over/running low on stock before then.

Guessing most of you knew about this one already, as our picks post has been live for a bit now. Stuff is selling quickly on common sizes. If you got a giftcard in your stocking, now’s not a bad time to check in if you had your eye on something that could sell out. A few new picks above. Sale runs through New Year’s Day.

If you’re a member you can return this stuff in-store for a gift card. So at least there’s that. But no through the mail returns and no cashback. For the non members, final means no returns or exchanges anywhere, period.

They’ve positioned it as an “extra 20% off, prices as marked” event, yet overall, prices feel unusually high for a “Sale’s on Sale” event. Especially on their stock of on-sale shoes. Still a few gems in there though.

Yes, Charles Tyrwhitt is widely known for their dress shirts and constant promos (including snail-mail) marking down their shirts specifically. But plenty really like those shirts, AND Chucky Tyrwhitt makes a heck of a lot more than shirts. It’s during these End of Season Sales where the “heck of a lot more” sees significant price reductions. Suits, sportcoats, shoes, outerwear, sweaters, etc… All done with a nod to contemporary tastes but firmly rooted in a classic & timeless aesthetic.

Also worth a mention…