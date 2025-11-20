REI Holiday Sale, New Nordstrom Rack Arrivals, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
J. Crew Factory: New Arrivals + addit. 20% off $125+ w/ GIFTBOX
- 70% Wool/30% Poly Topcoats – $180 ($225)
- Classic-fit Wool-Blend Thompson University Blazer – $180 ($225)
- Blazer review here. Size shown = 40R on 5’10/185
Code GIFTBOX also works for 15% off $100 if you’re not gonna quite get to that $125 threshold. It’s good to see the university blazer dipping under $200 again. For a while there it was stuck in the mid $200s. Good quality. Not great, but good. Moves well too. Full review here. Code expires Sunday.
REI: Up to 30% off Holiday Sale
- REI Campwell Quilted Down Jacket – $83.29 ($119)
- KUHL Deceptr Pants – $69.29 ($99)
- Icebreaker Merino 260 Tech Half-Zip – $101.19 ($135)
- Icebreaker Merino 150 Tech Lite III T-Shirt – $59.99 ($80)
- Danner N45 Mid GTX – $187.39 ($249.95)
Attention “crunchy” dudes. REI is having one of their big sales. And if you pick your brands, fits, and colors with some intention, you can get performance and rugged style without looking like you got outfitted by a mid 90s Campmor (newsprint!) catalog. Members get to save an additional 20% off a sale item & an outlet item with the code HOLIDAY25. Exclusions apply of course. Sale is set to end Monday night.
Nike: 25% off select w/ ACCESS
- Field General “memeshot” – $67.47 ($105) review here
- Air Jordan 1 Low – $90 ($125)
- Air Force 1 ’07 – $86.25 ($115)
- Air Max 2017 – $121.47 ($190)
- C1TY Premium CORDURA – $65.22 ($115)
Stacks on lots of stuff that’s already on sale too. Billed as their Black Friday sale, only early. Code is ACCESS but they’re not limiting it to members/requiring a log in? Okay then. If that’s all true, that this really is their Black Friday sale just released in advance, then that would track with much of the retail industry. Lots of brands/shops are getting out in front of it even earlier this year. Makes sense. Why wait until the Black Friday/Cyber Monday corridor when there’s gonna be lots of people there anyway? Additionally, with consumer confidence in the sewer, better a bird in the hand.
Nordstrom RACK: New Arrivals (clothes picks)
- Hart Schaffner Marx Wool Blend Topcoat – $199.97 ($395) black or navy
- Made in Portugal Peter Millar Wool & Cashmere Sport Coat – $499.97 ($795)
- Bonobos Stretch Washed Chinos – $59.97 ($98) olive, fudge, or indigo
- Buck Mason Felted Wool Chore Coat – $129.97 ($268)
A bunch of new arrivals just dropped at Nordstrom’s outlet/off price chain. Now maybe The Rack will do some specials for Black Friday/Cyber Monday, but as this stuff is usually limited in terms of stock and size selection, getting ahead of the crowd could be a very smart idea.
Nordstrom RACK: New Arrivals (shoes/accessories picks)
- TBNY Made in Italy Suede Chukkas – $199.97 ($425)
- Cole Haan Chamberlain Cap Toe Boots – $129.97 ($310)
- Allen Edmonds Strandmok – $179.97 ($425)
- Brooks Brothers Waffle Knit 90% Wool, 10% Cashmere Beanies – $39.97 ($78) 5 colors
- Montblanc 54mm Square Sunglasses – $189.97 ($475)
- Bonobos Ballistic Nylon Laptop Backpack – $99.97 ($349.50)
And some new arrivals in terms of shoes and accessories. Wait… Bonobos made backpacks?
Also worth a mention:
- BR Factory: 60% – 70% off most + additional 20% off. Works out to 68% off – 76% off. But you probably knew that already.
- Timex: 30% off select, no code needed. Same ol’ models though. No Deepwaters or anything else super tempting. But as it’s another one billed as early access to their Black Friday, maybe they include some of their bestsellers next week?
- Brooks Brothers: 30% off most
- VAER: Select Models Holiday Sale