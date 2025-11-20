REI Holiday Sale, New Nordstrom Rack Arrivals, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Code GIFTBOX also works for 15% off $100 if you’re not gonna quite get to that $125 threshold. It’s good to see the university blazer dipping under $200 again. For a while there it was stuck in the mid $200s. Good quality. Not great, but good. Moves well too. Full review here. Code expires Sunday.

Attention “crunchy” dudes. REI is having one of their big sales. And if you pick your brands, fits, and colors with some intention, you can get performance and rugged style without looking like you got outfitted by a mid 90s Campmor (newsprint!) catalog. Members get to save an additional 20% off a sale item & an outlet item with the code HOLIDAY25. Exclusions apply of course. Sale is set to end Monday night.

Stacks on lots of stuff that’s already on sale too. Billed as their Black Friday sale, only early. Code is ACCESS but they’re not limiting it to members/requiring a log in? Okay then. If that’s all true, that this really is their Black Friday sale just released in advance, then that would track with much of the retail industry. Lots of brands/shops are getting out in front of it even earlier this year. Makes sense. Why wait until the Black Friday/Cyber Monday corridor when there’s gonna be lots of people there anyway? Additionally, with consumer confidence in the sewer, better a bird in the hand.

A bunch of new arrivals just dropped at Nordstrom’s outlet/off price chain. Now maybe The Rack will do some specials for Black Friday/Cyber Monday, but as this stuff is usually limited in terms of stock and size selection, getting ahead of the crowd could be a very smart idea.

And some new arrivals in terms of shoes and accessories. Wait… Bonobos made backpacks?

Also worth a mention: