The Weekly 10 Best Style Deals for Men

The Weekly 10 is our top 10 list of the best individual item style deals for men. Part recap, but you may also see something you haven’t caught yet. Got a style tip? Send those into joe@dappered.com. Now let’s start the count down…

Via: Brooks Brothers: 37% off most for members (exp 10/15)

That’s 30% off for everyone and an additional 10% off that discounted price if you log in to your account (or create one) before you complete the transaction. Still not cheap. But really quite good for Brooks Brothers. Blazer is a swazer, and a really nice looking one at that. 50% Wool, 50% Cotton blend woven in Italy. Body & sleeve lining is 100% Cupro. Just butterfly lined in the back for extra comfort.

Via: 20% off select at Timex w/ Autumn20 (exp 3am ET on 10/5)

21 jewel Miyota automatic movement, leather strap with deployant clasp, and smart looks. It’s certainly not a cheap Timex, but it does look like a watch which should cost a lot more.

Via: Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Early Deals

This is for those who see the occasional reference to the $188 Spier & Mackay 100% merino wool chunky shawl collar and think “how much? yeah right.” Now is this Amazon version gonna be as nice as the Spier? No! Is it ~1/10th of the price? Yes. Yes it is. 56% Cotton, 44% Polyester sweatshirt material “fleece.” Two pockets up front. Cozy shawl collar. Under twenty bucks in either navy, black, or gray.

Via: BR Factory 40% off + addit. 25% off most (exp. 10/5)

A new arrival for the weather which comes with the change in season. Note that 55% off for BR Factory is fine, but if you’re patient you can usually catch a sale that’s 60% off or even a little bit more.

Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/185. Infinitely more versatile than most other jackets. Dead simple, and that’s the point. Quiet, classy, timeless style doesn’t shout. And Mac style coats go with everything from jeans and sneakers to a full suit and tie. 66% cotton, 34% recycled polyester. Single vent in the rear. Made in India.

Via: J. Crew: 40% off select w/ SHOPFALL + addit. $20 off $100 for members (exp 10/6)

Requires you to buy two, apply the SHOPFALL code, and also be logged in to check the extra $20 off $100+ box at checkout, but once you do all those things you end up with a couple of J. Crew’s long-time bestselling secret wash button downs for 50.21% off. Outbound shipping is free for their Passport rewards club members too. Returns are either free in store, or a $7.50 return label if you choose to ship them back.

Via: $50 for select Nike Field Generals at Finish Line

Yeah you gotta shell out an extra $9.99 for shipping if your total purchase is under $75. But even with the extra ten bucks that’s as low as they seem to have gone for, anywhere, since their debut. Clearly inspired by their bestselling Killshot heritage tennis style, these are the gridiron football version. And for some of us (my hand is raised,) they’re noticeably more comfortable than Killshots. Full review here.

Via: 20% off select at Timex w/ Autumn20 (exp 3am ET on 10/5)

Shown above on a 7.5″ wrist.

Usually the big “Q” is a dealbreaker as it can look clunky and weird on other dials, but this looks decent enough as it balances out the “smile” GMT cutout at 6 o’clock. Inexpensive, well proportioned 39mm case, GADA style, and the H-link bracelet is quite nice. Also, the movement doesn’t make the obnoxiously loud TICK some other Timex watches make. Won’t be everyone’s cup of Earl Grey, but if you’re looking for an affordable integrated bracelet sports watch which can also be dressed up, then this one is pretty darn good for $150 (thanks to the 20% off code.)

Via: Allen Edmonds Rediscover America Sale (exp 10/27)

Wasn’t expecting these to be under $300. Usually they’re more than that, even during AE’s two big sales. The Strand is the legendary, bit-of-flash dress shoe from Allen Edmonds. They’re often excluded from other sales, but the Rediscover America sale (and the Anniversary sale in the Spring) is usually when you get them for a bit off list price. Nice to see that’s holding true again this year. Almost $100 off. Available in Mahogany (shown above), Black, Dark Chili, or dark brown Espresso. Note that Nordstrom Rack still has the Espresso option on mega sale for $179.97. Limited sizes though. Just 10 and 10.5 left at post time at The Rack.

Via: Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Early Deals

A 3 season staple. Ships fast and returns are easy for Amazon Prime members. Almost all cotton with just a bit of elastane. Can’t beat that price.

Via: J. Crew: 40% off select w/ SHOPFALL + addit. $20 off $100 for members (exp 10/6)

Really, really surprised to see the additional $20 off for members applying on these. It’s two deals used at once. You have to be logged into your J. Crew account, and then make sure you check both the $20 off $100 box AND put in the SHOPFALL code at checkout. Those two deals stack, and knock the total under $100 before tax.

Haven’t seen them drop that low in good long while. Still made in Italy. A real favorite. English leather uppers, natural crepe rubber sole, unstructured and casual without looking sloppy. Something J. Crew has been making for years. Full review here.