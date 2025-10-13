Style Scenario: Feels Like Fall – Smart Casual

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Football, finally seeing a break in the heat, and a few days that feel almost cold. This is the time of year when a little bit of layering feels great, and subtle nods to the season in your outfit are appreciated.

The Blazer: Brooks Brothers Italian Knit Wool Cotton Check Sport Coat – $376.74* ($598). Made from soft, knit, Italian woven wool-cotton blend. Butterfly-lined for extra breathability. *Price reflects the additional 10% off members are getting at checkout through 10/15.

The Shirt: BR Factory Lightweight Flannel – $24 ($75). Fall means flannel. But being that it’s not the dead of winter, a lighter weight (and cheaper!) version seems like the right call.

The Pants: BR Factory Moleskin Pants in “Dark Oak” – $40 ($100). Moleskin is a soft, matte, brushed cotton fabric. And it’s a perfect choice for fall.

The Watch: Orient Bambino 38 Automatic Small Seconds – $196.98. Watch prices are on the rise, so finding one of these 38mm Bambinos for under $200 is a pleasant surprise. Shipped and sold by Amazon at post time.

The Socks: Made in the USA Darn Tough The Standard – $29. The best, most versatile socks on the market.

The Boots: Brooks Brothers Chukkas in Black Textured Leather – $179.99* ($448). On clearance, *and members get an extra 10% off at checkout as long as they sign into their account. Full review (of the suede version) can be found here.

The Belt: Brooks Brothers 1818 Textured Leather Belt – $61.74 ($98). To go with the boots. 30% off for friends and family and also getting an additional 10% off for members. Made in Italy.