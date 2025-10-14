Style Scenario: Feels Like Fall – Dressed Up

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Football, finally seeing a break in the heat, and a few days that feel almost cold. It’s one of the best times of the year for dressing well. Here’s a dressed-up look to welcome that (very welcome) change in season.

The Suit: Rowe & Tailor (Spier’s Red Label) Charcoal Stretch Wool Suit – $228. If you’ve got a suit, it’s probably charcoal. Appropriate for job interviews, weddings, and funerals, it’s the foundation to build the dressiest part of your wardrobe around. But what if you want to get a little more use out of it? Simple. Skip the tie and add an interesting eye catching accessory (like a pocket square), or a layer with some color like a camel v-neck sweater…

The Sweater: EXPRESS Merino V-Neck Sweater – $49. Logo free. 100% Extra Fine Merino.

The Shirt: Nordstrom Trim Fit Royal Oxford Solid Dress Shirt – $59.70 ($99.50). Royal Oxford has a bit more “oomph” than a standard poplin or even twill, but it’s still dressy. Going with a button down collar to prevent the collar points from drifting out over the sweater. But as the likelihood of that happening is small thanks to the jacket’s lapels, feel free to wear whatever your favorite white dress shirt happens to be (button down collar or none).

The Sunglasses: Walden Passage – $49 FINAL ($99). Great quality, timeless wayfarer style, interesting charcoal grey frames. Final sale though, so no returns or exchanges.

The Watch: Orient Bambino 38 – $253.61. Full review here. It looks the business.

The Socks: Darn Tough “The Standard” Merino Socks – $26. Just enough cushioning and easy to wear dressed up or down.

The Boots: Vintage Foundry (DSW) Chelseas – $79.99 w/ FALLFEELS ($109.99). Chelseas aren’t as popular as they were a few years back, but a sleek pair with a shorter ankle shaft like these is a perfect way to change up a normally sober and conservative charcoal suit.

The Belt: Made in Italy Brooks Brothers Silver Buckle Dress Belt – $61.74 ($98). On sale and getting an extra 10% off at checkout when you log in or make an account.

Similar products shown above.

Not identical, but you get the idea.