Style Scenario: Feels Like Fall – Casual (nothing over $100 edition)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Football, finally seeing a break in the heat, and a few days that feel almost cold. This is the time of year when a little bit of layering feels great, and subtle nods to the season in your outfit are appreciated. 

The Sportcoat: Huckberry PROOF Nomad Blazer – $91 FINAL ($228). Short. Chopped. Wears more like a chore blazer. A very, very comfortable chore blazer. And that’s what we’re going for here, as it wears better with a t-shirt or henley or polo than it ever could with a button down shirt. The whole outfit is a bunch of casual layers which when worn together end up being more than the sum of their parts. Blazer is final sale, so no returns or exchanges. Which is a risk. But for a fit perspective, here’s how a size Medium fits on 5’10″/180 (worn with a not too dissimilar look). Most will want a little tailoring at the sides, but when that’s done, it could become a true “throw-on and go” go-to.

The T-Shirt: Target Goodfellow 60% Cotton 40% Poly Tee – $10Cheap. Widely available. And the heathered brown ties in the suede of the boots nicely.

The (optional) Cardigan: Land’s End Fine Gauge Cotton Cardigan – $39.97 w/ LANTERN ($79.97). Fall = layers. Always nice to be prepared. And feel free to leave the top and bottom buttons unbuttoned for ease of movement/making it look more casual.

The Jeans: BRF Traveler Jeans in Slim or Athletic Fit – $41.60 ($105). Super comfortable with lots of stretch. 56% cotton, 25% viscose rayon, 17% polyester, 2% spandex.

The Watch: Invicta 1953 “Cola” – $94.75. Just like the original, only with an autumnal splash of red.

The Tumbler: Yeti Rambler Insulated Tumbler – $35. They’re pricey at thirty-five bucks a pop, but you will use it from now until the rest of time. For a hot-toddy, for coffee, for a sneaky beer on an early fall-evening stroll, etc. They put other tumblers (cheap or spendy) to absolute shame.

The Drink: Trader Joe’s Fall Harvest Herbal TeaOthers may be slurping high-sugar Pumpkin Spice Lattes this time of year, but for a refreshing (and still warm) break from that syrupy mess, grab some of this seasonal tea from TJs. It’s caffeine free, it’s bizarrely flavorful, and it’s great with a big hunk of squeezed lemon. Add honey if you want some sweetness. Makes a great hot toddy base as well.

The Socks: Darn Tough Hiker Midweight Micro Crew Socks – $25.95. Cushioned, temperature regulating, comfortable, wicking socks built to do just about anything.

The Boots + Belt (extra 20% off $150) Combo:

  1. J. Crew Factory Suede Boots – $99.20 w/ ITSFALL ($248) + 
  2. J. Crew Factory Leather roller belt – $23.60 w/ ITSFALL ($59.50)

See what we did there? Boots are on sale for $124. Belt is on sale for $29.50. For both it’s $153.50, but then apply the additional 20% off $150+ code ITSFALL and the total drops to $122.80. Which is less than what the boots are going for solo. Prices shown above are what the boots and belt drop to when bought as a tandem and that $150+ code is applied.

