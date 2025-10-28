Steal Alert: 30% off J. Crew Chinos

These things are almost always excluded from sales and codes of any kind, because J. Crew doesn’t need to mark them down to sell boatloads of them.

And that should tell you something.

Yes you have to be logged in and tick a box at checkout. No these didn’t get mentioned in the original sale picks post because frankly I coulda sworn they were excluded when the sale launched. Weren’t they? Could be wrong, but this feels like a recent addition to the ongoing Members event. Or maybe their site was glitchy at the kickoff (it was for me) and these only appeared as 30% off later on in the day once the gremlins/cookies in their servers got sorted out.

Slim, Straight, or Athletic tapered fit. Lots of colors with new colors just in for the season. Fabric is an all-season weight, 7.9-ounce cotton/elastane twill that’s casual but not beat up or grungy looking. They can be dressed up with an OCBD and sportcoat, and they can also be dressed down with a t-shirt and sneakers.

Ships free for Passport rewards members. Returns will still set you back a $7.50 pre-paid label, unless you can get them over to a physical brick and mortar J. Crew store.

Everyone: “What do you do for a living?”

Me: “I write about pants.”

Everyone: “…..“

Just out here, fulfilling my destiny.

That’s all.

Carry on.