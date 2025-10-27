Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Kiehl’s Deals, Extra 20% off Brooks Brothers Clearance, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Banana Republic: Extra 20% off Sale Items
- Navy Signature Italian Hopsack Wool Jacket – $219.99 ($400)
- Navy Signature Italian Hopsack Wool Trouser – $111.99 ($200)
- Total for suit = $331.98 ($600)
- Slim Wrinkle Resistant Trousers – $79.99 ($130)
- Taupe Italian Wool Ventile Jacket – $259.99 ($400)
- Taupe Italian Wool Ventile Trouser – $135.99 ($200)
- Total for suit = $359.98 ($600)
Expires today. No code needed. Some new items added, but it appears it’s mostly warmer weather stuff. Still worth a look if you’re a BR fan.
Amazon: 25% off select Kiehl’s
- Facial Fuel Face Wash – $51.75 ($69) 1 liter
- Body Fuel Energizing Body Wash – $45 ($60) 1 liter
- Close-Shavers Squadron Shave Cream – $26.25 ($35) 10.1 fl oz
It’s a good time to stock up on the big bottles if Kiehl’s is your brand. Sold by Kiehl’s, fulfilled by Amazon, so assuming you’re a Prime member, that means it’ll ship fast without any tiers to hit at checkout. For context, free shipping at Kiehl’s direct kicks in at $50.
Brooks Brothers: Extra 20% off sale items
- Explorer Collection Nailhead Italian Wool Jacket – $239.99 ($648)
- patch pockets = could work as a stand alone sportcoat?
- Explorer Collection Nailhead Italian Wool Trouser – $95.99 ($248) limited sizes
- Classic Fit Italian Wool Gingham Sport Coat – $319.99 ($698)
- “Friday Shirt” Poplin End-on-End Button-Downs – $23.99 ($108)
- Chukka Boots – $159.99 ($449)
- Textured Black Leather or Brown Suede (shown very top of post & reviewed here)
- Wool Blend Argyle Socks – $11.99 ($24.50)
- Suede Sneakers – $71.99 ($150)
Ends tomorrow, Tuesday 10/28. Same sale that has those suede chukkas on mega-discount (black textured leather is shown above).
BONUS Old Navy: 50% off almost everything
- Bulls Graphic Zip Cotton/Poly Cardigan – $44.99 ($89.99)
- Water-Resistant Weather-Guard Zip Jacket – $29.99 ($59.99)
- Crew-Neck Waffle T-Shirts – $11.49 ($22.99)
- Rotation Chinos – $22.49 ($44.99) multiple fits, all the colors
- Waffle Henleys – $12.49 ($24.99)
Meanwhile on the other side of the price spectrum from Brooks Brothers, there’s Old Navy. We get it and we feel it. Stuff is expensive “these days.” Old Navy to the rescue. Just be picky about fabrics. Avoid all synthetic stuff (outside of their oddly good activewear line). And keep expectations in line in terms of feel and fit. That Bull sweater would be a helluva holiday present for your goofy brother in law who won’t shut up about his stock portfolio. We get it, Felix, “to the moon!” Number go up. Sure.
Also worth a mention:
- Allen Edmonds: Their Rediscover America Sale ends today.
- J. Crew: 30% off for members. Significantly less exclusions than usual. Full picks here.