Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – 20% off Nordy Rack, V.B.C. Wool Suits, & More

Shown very top of post: Nordstrom Rack’s popular Polarized Ray-Ban Wayfarers, now down to ~$72 with the extra 20% off for members code THANKS20

Expires today. Lost in the (affordable!) sauce that was the BR Factory event, is the very quiet sale going on over at mainline Banana Republic. Not advertised on their website, the code BREXTRA is good for 30% off most full price stuff. Notable exclusions include shoes as well as cashmere/cashmere blend apparel. But it is working on suits & blazers. Of which Banana Republic uses really nice fabrics, good construction, and when on sale like this, they hit a nice bang-for-the-buck sweet spot for some.

And some other items from BR’s just in fall collection. Because autumn really is the best season for dressing well, and BR’s new arrivals are always worth a look (if not more) this time of year.

Good on a single purchase through Wednesday. Fine print says “Limited to new and existing Nordy Club members as of October 21, 2025… Newly enrolled Nordy Club members will typically see their Rack Up Reward in the Nordstrom Rack app within 8 hours of enrollment.” So it looks like as long as you sign up by/on Tuesday, you can still use it by the Wednesday deadline. Max $50 discount. You can put multiple items in your cart and the discount will be “equally spread across all eligible items.” So it’s 20% off until you hit $250, and then it’s a flat $50 off past that. Exclusions apply. Free shipping kicks in at $89. Returns are free if you can get it back to a physical Nordstrom or Nordstrom Rack location, otherwise you’ll be charged for a prepaid label.

The Pick: Suede Boots – $84.15 ($99)

Sheesh, retailers are really hooked on the “but you have to get on our email list/make an account on our website” thing right now. And just like BR Factory, J. Crew Factory is almost always having a “big” sale, so prices can fly around quite a bit. Yet those suede boots are already 60% off, which is relatively very good for J. Crew Factory (50% off or more usually means it’s a nice sale). The extra 15% off makes them extra tempting. But again… you gotta sign in.

Surprisingly few exclusions on this one. Those Tech Hybrid 5-pockets are as close as one will find to lululemon’s ABC warpstreme pants for a truly affordable price. Unlike the lululemon though, there’s no gusset on the Old Navy pants. And while they’re close, the fabric isn’t quite identical. 50% off is set to end Wednesday night.

