Long Weekend Sales Roundup: J. Crew Extra 60% off Final Sale, Bonobos Traveler Jeans, & More

While Columbo Day Weekend sales aren’t quite on the same level as Black Friday, Labor Day, and other long weekend retail pushes, they’re still worth keeping an eye on. And we’ll be doing just that, updating as further events warrant and the weekend unfolds.

Mostly summer styles but there’s some year-round & cooler weather stuff in there too. Size selection is scattered at best. It’s a true clearance. No code needed. And know that it’s a mix of regular sale and final sale items. Anything tagged as final sale can’t be returned or exchanged.

It’s not an immense infusion of new-to-sale goods, but there’s some new stuff in there all the same. Those Walden aviators may just be the sunglasses of the year. Terrific quality, they’re aviators without being oversized, and the reddish leaning tortoise is different without being garish or weird.

Includes some models that are usually excluded, like wheelhouse retro/timeless Gazelles. Remember those $10 off adidas gift cards some of us picked up during the Amazon Prime sale? Right. Now’s not a bad time to stack that on top of this sale and save an extra ten bucks off purchases of $50 or more.

It’s a more-is-more sale. If you buy 3 or more final sale items they’ll up the extra percentage off to 70%. Remember that it’s all final sale though. No returns or exchanges on any of that stuff. It’s a true clearance, therefore selection of styles and sizes available is (so far) scattered at best.

Pretty small selection, but it’s good to see that their bestselling Sussex quilted jackets are back for another year. This one is set to run through Monday the 13th.

One of AE’s two big sales of the year, when “icon” styles like their Strands and Park Avenue oxfords actually get a solid discount. Full top 10 can be found here if you’re interested.

A bunch of new arrivals have landed at Nordstrom Rack, and a good chunk of them are even fall/winter ready. Do remember that as this is Nordstrom Rack and not Nordstrom proper, free shipping won’t kick in until $89, and returns will set you back a pre-paid label unless you can get your return back to a physical Nordstrom Rack or Nordstrom location.

Total is 37% off if you log in before you complete the transaction. Prices above reflect both discounts. Still not cheap. But not bad for Brooks Brothers if you’re eyeing up any of their new F/W arrivals. Exclusions apply of course. Runs through Wednesday (10/15).

Classics, contemporary styles, and futuristic looking stuff. It’s a bit of everything in there.

And some of those suits are already on sale, with the “up to” percentage getting taken off the discounted price. Ends Monday. Select fabrics & colors, but there’s some foundational blues and grays in there. Tuxedos too if that’s something you’ve been considering investing in.

That’s 25% off with the ROADTRIP code. Just travel jeans, but something is something. And it’s the season for jeans that aren’t jeans (5 pockets with some color and depth). Come to think of it, not only is it the season for jeans that aren’t jeans, it’s the season for jeans that are jeans. Know what I mean, Gene?

NOTE: If you live near one of their brick & mortar Guideshop locations, know that on Saturday 10/11/25 they’ll be doing 25% off most (with exclusions of course) in-store. Not just the travel jeans. Pretty nice.

Total percentage off MSRP is 60% off, as that additional 20% comes off the half off discounted list price. (100x.5x.8=40). But outside of the random 1-day sales BRF can run on the occasional Sunday, 60% off is really quite good for them. Set to expire Monday.

Target’s Circle Week is their version of friends and family. You have to have an account with them, but that’s a simple email sign up like most places. Some deals have been running all week, while they rotate in and out daily deals as well. Do keep expectations in line with the price points for the furniture.

A few exclusions (like gift cards) but the rest is at least half off MSRP. Remember that J. Crew Factory is like Banana Republic Factory and other “outlet” styled brands. They’re almost always having a “big Big BIG” sale. Yet 40% off is standard for them. 50% off is good. Anything more than 50% off, depending on the item, usually requires some sort of stacking deal or a specific special.

