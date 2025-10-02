Half Canvas Suits under $300, UNIQLO Chinos, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

The free hemming is really key for those of us who are in-between the usual inseam length sizes other brands offer their chinos in. (For example, a 30 length is often too short for my 5’9″ frame, while a 32″ is too long.) UNIQLO makes their pants in a default 34 inseam length, so offering free alterations (down to the half inch!) on the length is how they can move boatloads of these things. Are they basic? Yes. But a favorite for plenty.

Pricing note: Dang it UNIQLO. What’s the regular price on these things these days? $59.90? Probably? When UNIQLO puts something in their “limited time offers” section, they red-tag the price but don’t show what the normal price is. So a $59.90 regular price is an educated guess. Sale price is set to expire today. 10/2/25.

That additional $20 off $100+ for their Passport Rewards Club members is quite the nice deal. By stacking it on the 40% off, you end up with what amounts to almost buy-one-get-one-free deals on their merino wool v-neck sweaters and secret wash shirts. You could also pick up one sweater and one secret wash button down, and that grand total would end up at $109.60 for both items. Also worth a nod is their Japanese stretch selvedge. Those jeans are now more than half off with the 40% off + extra $20 off stacking deals. Original picks/run-down can be found here. Sales are both set to expire on Monday.

Spier launched their Red Label aka “Groomsmen Collection” suits a couple years back. Still half canvas construction, just with a bit less expensive wool and trim bits (lining, buttons, etc.) in an attempt to max out the value for someone buying a suit who won’t wear it, say, weekly. To simplify things, those suits have now moved over to a new brand they’ve launched called Rowe & Tailor. Half canvas construction, wool or stretch wool blends, and under $300. Not on sale, but good luck finding a half canvas suit for under $300 (let alone under $400) anywhere else these days.

That’s 30% off for everyone and an additional 10% off that discounted price if you log in to your account (or create one) before you complete the transaction. Still not cheap. But not bad for Brooks Brothers if you’re eyeing up any of their new F/W arrivals.

A heads up that if you have any staples you frequently pick up on Amazon (inflatable t-rex costumes, chicken leashes)… it might be worth holding off until Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. That’s when their Big Deal Days (aka Prime Day 2 – the Autumn version) runs. We’ll have picks, and we’ll try (key word) to keep it to menswear related stuff.

Also worth a mention: