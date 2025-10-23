Allen Edmonds Sale ending, Amazon Watch Specials, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Dappered

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

 

Nordstrom: Up to 50% off select fall styles

And as this is Nordstrom mainline, not their discount outlet Nordstrom Rack, everything ships and returns for free.

 

Allen Edmonds: Rediscover America Sale ends Monday

Next big sale like this for Allen Edmonds is scheduled for the spring (their Anniversary Sale). Yes they run other sales. Yes other brands will put some AEs on sale from time to time. But this is only one of a few times a year you can get icons like their Park Avenue or Strand for any sort of significant discount (Factory 2nds or clearance colors not withstanding). Full original Top 10 style picks can be found here.

 

Amazon: Citizen Tsuyosa Automatic – $302.80 ($475)

Full review here. Shipped and sold by Amazon at post time. A “limited time deal,” and no word on when it ends. For context, these are currently going for $332.50 at Macy’s and they’ve got an “our lowest price of the season” tag on them over there.

 

Amazon Part II: Timex Marlin Mod Auto – $186.10 ($319)

Meanwhile, over in the department of “less GADA but more smart-casual-interesting”… the Timex Marlin Mod is on limited time special as well. Haven’t seen that thing dip under $190 in a while. They’re one of the (many) Timex models which have seen serious price increases as of late. Currently these are stuck to full price over at Timex direct. Full review can be found here, written back when the full MSRP was $279.

 

GAP: 40% off + addit. 20% off w/ YOURS

Ends tonight. Net percentage off MSRP is 52% as long as you use that YOURS code. Pretty, pretty good for GAP. Chinos, cords, sweaters… Sure the styles are basic, but that’s what GAP does well.

 

Also worth a mention:

