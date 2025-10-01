1 Sale, 4 Outfits: J. Crew 30% off select full (less exclusions than usual)

SHOPFALL = 30% off select full price at J. Crew
Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. BUT. It does make for a fun experiment, especially when it comes to showing the versatility of some classic (or even trendy-ish) pieces. Or maybe you already have similar gear, and this can act as inspiration. Heads up: J. Crew recently opened up their 30% off select, way-less-exclusions-than-normal event to everyone. Not just members. No log in required anymore, and they’ve even included their bestselling chinos. Just use the code SHOPFALL at checkout. Here’s 4 outfits with foundations pulled from that promo, of which you can see our full picks here.
“Mexico City. What were you doing there?”
J. Crew:
Ludlow Traveler Slim Fit Suit Jacket +
Matching Trouser = $487.20 ($696)
Bowery Performance Stretch Dress Shirt – $68.60 ($98)
American Wool Necktie – $48.65 ($69.50)
English Linen Pocket Square – $27.65 ($39.50)
Merino Wool-blend Socks – $27.65 ($39.50)
Italian Leather Belt – $79.50
Others:
Seiko 5 40mm Automatic – $240.97 w/ FRIEND ($295)
Spier Cap Toe Oxfords – $209
Smart Casual Layers
J. Crew:
English Cotton-wool Sportcoat – $243.60 ($348)
Merino Long Sleeve Polo – $82.60 ($118)
Stretch Chinos – $68.60 ($98)
Striped Microdot Socks – $11.57 ($16.50)
Leather Belt – $55.65 ($79.50)
Made in Italy MacAlister Chukkas – $138.60 ($198)
Others:
Kent Wang Aviators – $55
Seiko 5 Sports Auto – $267.75 w/ FRIEND ($350)
All the Fall
J. Crew:
Rugged Merino Wool Blend Shawl Collar Sweater – $94.15 ($188)
Five-pocket Pant in Stretch Corduroy – $82.60 ($118)
Slim or Classic Vintage-wash Henley – $52.50 ($75)
(much cheaper option: Target – $20)
100% Cashmere Beanie – $62.65 ($89.50)
Heavyweight Camp Socks – $20.65 ($29.50)
Two-tone Braided Italian Leather Belt – $59.50 ($85)
Field Boots in English Leather – $264.60 ($378)
Others:
Q Timex 1972 World Time – $139.30* w/ FLASH ($199)
*Sale ends 10/31
Job Interview
J. Crew:
Ludlow Traveler Wool Suit Jacket +
Ludlow Traveler Wool Suit Trousers = $487.20 total ($696)
Bengal Stripe Performance Stretch Dress Shirt – $68.60 ($98)
Made in the USA Wool Tie – $48.65 ($69.50)
Bird’s-eye Print Socks – $8.75 ($19.50)
Others:
Orient Bambino 38 Small Seconds – $221
Brooks Brothers Briefcase – $109.97 ($200)
Nordstrom Ford Plain Toe Derby – $99.95
Made in Italy Dress Belt – $29.97 ($69.50)
The 30% off select (but far less exclusions than normal) code SHOPFALL is set to expire Monday 11/3/25.