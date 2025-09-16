Steal Alert: 20% – 24% off Nike Field General common colors

Mmmm. Waffles.

They are, at least to your friendly neighborhood affordable men’s style blog editor (hello!), noticeably more comfortable than their bestselling hard-court “Killshot 2” sneaker line. The waffle sole is eye catching and comfortable, the styling is versatile, and they’re offered in a bunch of different colors. And considering Nike has been one of the harder hit brands by the trade war, any sort of sale or discount on a bestseller is worth noting…

They’re part of a just launched, up to 40% off clearance event. Price depends on which color you’re after. Truth be told, some options are a whopping 40% off, but those are odd enough that you’ll probably pass. The three options above (OG meme shot, Light Army/Natural, and Light Orewood Brown/Black) are most likely to become new favorites. The lighter colored suede pair sure has to yours truly:

The “light-orewood” all suede upper version.

They really do go with just about anything.

Worried about staining light suede shoes? Spray with a good quality protectant.

Don’t panic on the all-suedes looking like they’re stuck to full price. Dump them in your cart, and 20% should come off the full MSRP.

Full review from our shoe expert can be found here if you’re interested.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Maybe Burrow shoulda worn the Field General instead.

Get better soon, Joe. Again.