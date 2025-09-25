$50 Nike Field Generals, Meermin 2nds Sale, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Fifty* bucks? That’ll do.

*NOTE: Free shipping at Finish Line doesn’t kick in until you hit $75. Less than that and standard shipping (for most) will be $9.99. So you’ll get dinged there unless you pick up two pairs or something else on your list. At least returns won’t cost you any more, but you’ll be out those outbound shipping charges if your purchase is under $75.

The Field General is the gridiron inspired version of Nike’s ubiquitous Killshot heritage tennis sneakers. And from at least this one personal perspective, I find them significantly more comfortable. Big fan of the Light Orewood Brown/Black Swoosh all suede upper option.

They’re promoting it as “50% off your purchase,” but there are so many exclusions that saying it that way seems… generous. Yet some of the bestsellers like chinos and dark wash denim are getting that half off cut. Which is solid. No code needed. Prices are as marked online.

A reminder that as this is J. Crew’s step-down, more affordable FACTORY brand (just like BR Factory is to Banana Republic), the quality and materials won’t be quite the same as the mainline brand. But they can make some real hits, and those suede boots in particular feel like a winner. Made in India, suede is surprisingly nice, and they’re lined in leather. Fit feels true leaning trim. My normally 10.5 D (but borderline wide if I’m being honest) feet felt good in these right out of the box, but a bit snug through the forefoot. And that tracks with JCF’s 2024 suede boots. (Remember those?) If these are like those, then that snugness should break in. Code BRANDNEW is set to expire Sunday (9/28).

Ends today. Full picks/run-down can be found here.

Be aware that a lot of people find Meermin’s sizing to be a bit of a mystery and they can be a real son-of-a-gun to break in. Leather can be stiff on some models. Still though, our shoe expert finds them to be high value… IF you can get your size figured out. Which of course is a massive risk when something is final sale and you can’t return or exchange it. And that’s the case with their Factory 2nds event. No returns. No exchanges. All final. So this is truly best (only?) for those who have experience with Meermin and all their different lasts. Sale is set to end tonight, 9/25 at 11:59 PM ET.

Also worth a mention: