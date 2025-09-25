$25 chinos, 40% off BR’s Italian Wool Suit Separates, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

If this year is like last year, then that means the next 40% off deal may not happen until their holiday preview in November. Full original picks are here if you’re interested.

And some stuff for dressing to the nines. BR has really done a nice job with their suit separates these last few years. They’re a solid deal when 40% off like this.

For a while there production on those Wayfarers shifted to Brazil, and the quality was noticeably downgraded compared to the Italian made version. It appears that they’ve now shifted making these back in Italy. If that’s true, then they’re one of the better deal-splurges (yes that’s a thing). They’re polarized to cut glare, and the styling is as versatile as it gets. They look just as good with a t-shirt and shorts as they do with a suit and tie.

This isn’t a sitewide deal, but instead their regular ol’ sale section which has seen some new, mention-worth additions. Bestsellers like rotation chinos (select fits), and their soft & stretchy CloudMotion tees. Remember that 40% off happens pretty regularly at Old Navy. So anything on sale for less than that is kinda “mneh.”

Feels like a mix of seasonal summer clearance and GOOD GRACIOUS HOW MUCH IS THAT BRIEFCASE?! it’s called the “Diplomat.” For that price, it better come with global diplomatic immunity.

