$25 chinos, 40% off BR’s Italian Wool Suit Separates, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Banana Republic: 40% off most full price (ends Sunday)
- Luxe Traveler Jeans in Slim – $72 ($120) or Straight Fit – $78 ($130)
- Wrinkle Resistant Dress Shirts in Slim or Standard Fit – $48 ($80)
- Cotton-Merino Waffle Patch Sweater – $72 ($120)
- Italian Leather Nicklas 2.0 Sneakers – $72 ($120)
If this year is like last year, then that means the next 40% off deal may not happen until their holiday preview in November. Full original picks are here if you’re interested.
Banana Republic 40% off Part II: Tailored Picks
- Gray or Blue Italian Tropical 4-Season Wool Suit Jackets +
Matching Trousers = $408 ($680)
- Navy Italian Wool Micro-Houndstooth Suit Jacket +
Matching Trousers = $408 ($680)
- Brown Italian Wool-Blend Windowpane Jacket – $270 ($450) should look great as a sportcoat
- Brown Italian Wool-Blend Trousers – $150 ($250) in case you want the full suit
And some stuff for dressing to the nines. BR has really done a nice job with their suit separates these last few years. They’re a solid deal when 40% off like this.
Nordstrom Rack: Ray-Bans under $100 event
For a while there production on those Wayfarers shifted to Brazil, and the quality was noticeably downgraded compared to the Italian made version. It appears that they’ve now shifted making these back in Italy. If that’s true, then they’re one of the better deal-splurges (yes that’s a thing). They’re polarized to cut glare, and the styling is as versatile as it gets. They look just as good with a t-shirt and shorts as they do with a suit and tie.
Old Navy: New Men’s sale styles added (lots at more than 40% off)
- Athletic Taper Rotation Chino Pants – $25 ($44.99) 8 colors
- Straight Rotation Chino Pants – $25 ($44.99) 8 colors
- CloudMotion Crewneck Tees – $8 ($16.99) 15 colors
- Cotton/Poly Short Sleeve Henleys – $8 ($14.99) 6 colors
This isn’t a sitewide deal, but instead their regular ol’ sale section which has seen some new, mention-worth additions. Bestsellers like rotation chinos (select fits), and their soft & stretchy CloudMotion tees. Remember that 40% off happens pretty regularly at Old Navy. So anything on sale for less than that is kinda “mneh.”
Huckberry: New Items added to their Sale section
- Wellen Perforated Short Sleeve T-Shirts – $32 ($64) 4 colors
- Made in Portugal LUCA Suede Terra Low Sneakers – $136 ($195)
- Will Leather Goods William Diplomat Attache – $907 ($1,295)
- Wellen Airweave Performance Shirt – $44 ($88)
Feels like a mix of seasonal summer clearance and GOOD GRACIOUS HOW MUCH IS THAT BRIEFCASE?! it’s called the “Diplomat.” For that price, it better come with global diplomatic immunity.