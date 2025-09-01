1 Sale, 4 Outfits: Bonobos 30% off

SENDOFF30 = Bonobos 30% off (exp. Wed. 9/3)
Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. BUT. It does make for a fun experiment, especially when it comes to showing the versatility of some classic (or even trendy-ish) pieces. Or maybe you already have similar gear, and this can act as inspiration. Here’s four clickable outfits with foundations pulled from the big Bonobos 30% off Labor Day sale. If past is prologue, it could be awhile before we see another Bonobos promo as sweeping as this. Full original picks can be found here if you’re interested.
Suited up, & subtly standing out
Bonobos:
Suit: Dark Navy Glen Plaid Italian Wool Suit – $507.50 ($725)
Shirt: Tech Button Down Shirt – $69.30 ($99)
Others:
Sunglasses: WMP (via Amazon) – $45
Watch: Tissot Gentleman – $484.99 ($825)
Socks: Allen Edmonds Merino Blend Dress Socks – $24
Shoes: Made in Italy BOSS Derbies – $169.99 ($299)
Belt: Made in Italy BOSS Textured Belt – $49.99 ($80)
Dreaming of Fall
Bonobos:
Jacket: The Tech Utility Jacket – $111.30 ($229)
Henley: Pima Performance Long Sleeve Henley – $52.50 ($75)
Jeans: Premium 4-Way Stretch Jeans – $104.30 ($149)
Others:
Sunglasses: Revo Unisex Single Bridge Aviator – $124.97 ($224)
Watch: Timex Expedition Scout 40mm – $35.99
Shoes: Brooks Bros Suede Chukkas – $202.49 ($445)
*cheaper chukkas: Nordy Pebbled Leather Chukkas – $69.97
Sweaty September Heat Spike
Bonobos:
Blazer: Unconstructed Italian Hopsack – $280 ($400)
Shirt: White Button Down – $34.30 FINAL ($89)
Pants: Performance Link Pants – $90.30 ($129)
Others:
Sunglasses: Cafria (Amazon) – $33
Watch: Orient Kamasu – $280
Shoes: BOSS Suede Loafers – $138 ($230)
Belt: J. Crew Suede – $79.50
One Last Beach/Lake/Pool Day
Bonobos:
Shirt: Riviera Seersucker w/ Blue Leaves – $41.30 ($85)
Swim Trunks: Riviera Swim Trunks – $62.30 ($89)
Others:
Sunglasses: Walden Polarized 51mm Airman Sunglasses – $76 FINAL ($129)
Watch: Invicta 1953 Automatic – $124 (review here)
Watch Strap: Crown & Buckle – $38
Shoes: J. Crew leather Lake Shoes – $159.50 ($198)
The Bonobos 30% off select code SENDOFF30 is set to expire Wednesday 9/3 at 11:59pm PT