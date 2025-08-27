Bonobos 30% off Labor Day Sale (Select Full Price & Sale Items)

After an oddly quiet early and mid-August, more than a few brands are bringing solid sales for the Labor Day weekend period. Usually the only better sale Bonobos runs is 35% off on Cyber Monday. And they even skipped that last year. (Clarification: they didn’t skip Cyber Monday last year, but they didn’t bump their offer up either. It was the same 30% off during the Black Friday – Cyber Monday corridor). So this is about as good as it gets for Bonobos.

Exclusions apply, such as Icon status styles of The Original Chino, The Chino 2.0, Weekday Warrior Dress Pants, and Jetsetter Wool Suits and Suit Separates. Works on sale items too, although anything tagged as final sale can’t be returned or exchanged. The code SENDOFF30 should auto-apply at checkout. Off we go with the picks. We’ll start with full price stuff getting the 30% off, then finish with some picks from the sale section.

A big time splurge but if you like stretch denim and love the Bonobos fit, then these could be a new go-to. Five, five different fits, including athletic and straight for those who are glad skinny jeans have finally died. Five different washes, including the perfect dark-rinse shown above. 92% Cotton / 4% Elastomultiester / 4% Elastane. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low.

97% cotton / 3% spandex, machine washable, but dressy enough for a conservative office or big event. Their seven “icon” colors are excluded, but nine limited colors/micro patterns (like the 3 shown above) are up for the 30% off. Kinda confusing, but we’ll take it as they’re a bestseller.

Obligatory mention because these are a favorite of many for year-round use, and they’re also perfect for these warm/hot waning days of summer. Shown above in medium gray. Size 40R on 5’10″/180. Slim, standard, or athletic fit. Barely-there construction with an airy, self-fabric (the hopsack stuff) butterfly-only lined back. Full review here. and you can see our recent Before/After tailoring post right here.

A little different than the hopsacks. Still unconstructed and still made from Italian material, but these are wool blend, come in three different patterns, and cost a bit more. “Stone Windowpane” is shown above, while the Blue Glen Plaid is shown at the very top of the post on the far left.

Sweater polos are one of those things that are easy to mess up by going overboard on the retro details. These are simple, clean, and interesting. Johnny collar polo, a bit of cable knit (but nothing overboard), and basic colors. Machine wash cold, gentle cycle, lay flat to dry.

They might have excluded their wheelhouse washed chinos, but their clubhouse (har) pants are up for the 30% off. Full performance material with stretch and wicking and all that good stuff. Shirt gripping gel interior waist band keeps tucked in shirts tucked. Can be worn for many, many other things than golfing, as they basically look like a nice, smart chino. Five fits, tons of sizes.

Oof. How much, even at 30% off? That’s Bonobos for you. They’re not Target, that’s for sure. But details like the triangle tab button cuffs, elastic at the side hem (but not fully/all the way around), and a micro floral pattern interior all speaks to the Bonobos attention to details & design aesthetic. Also shown at the very top right of the post.

Oh like you don’t want a pair of purple panda socks. (Yes they make other colors/patterns). 75% pima cotton.

A new addition to the Bonobos blazer lineup. These are not the same as the airy hopsack wool blazer already mentioned. But they still might catch a lot of eyes, as a lot of us have started to wear chore jackets and/or unconstructed cotton blazers like these on our down time. This style of sportcoat is comfortable, versatile, and convenient thanks to all the pockets. Pockets for your phone, keys, wallet, bandana to dry tears of existential dread… They’ll look great with jeans and sneakers, performance 5 pockets, etc. Patch pockets and totally unconstructed design keep it casual. 3-roll-2 closure. Know that the sleeves do have functioning cuff buttons, which are a pain (or just flat out cost-prohibitive) to tailor. But at least they ship/return for free.

Flexible and comfortable. Knit fabrics either in cotton or a Poly/Viscose/Wool blend. One of their bestsellers. Not as droopy as a lot of other knit “swazers.” These do have a bit of structure to them. So if you’re looking for a sweater that’s just been cut into the shape of a blazer, these aren’t them. If you want something less formal than a standard woven blazer, but still can dress up with a collared shirt, then these are those.

Super simple. That greenish gray with the black collar and cuffs is all kinds of right. Also available in all black.

Already on sale and getting an extra 30% off. Not final sale yet either. Certainly wasn’t expecting one of their Italian wool suits (separates) in a wheelhouse shade to be getting the double dip sale’s on sale action. But here it is. Standard, slim, or athletic fits. You pick the size of the jacket and trouser independently from each other. It does appear that the trousers are “only” available in a 34 length, so most will need post purchase tailoring, but that’s pretty standard for a suit purchase anyway.

Not final sale yet. But that could change quickly. Eighty five bucks for a stretch-cotton short-sleeve button down is a no-go for a lot of us. That’s just too steep. But on sale AND getting an extra 30% off ? Yeah that might happen. Lots of colors and patterns. Multiple fits.

Smooth Italian cotton. Slim, standard, or athletic fit. No it’s not wool and most would choose a wool blazer for their wheelhouse navy blazer, but this one is sharp enough that it can be dressed up as well as dressed down with jeans.

Need some new swim trunks for Labor Day Weekend? Swimwear is worth investing in. Cheap swim trunks are more likely to fall apart or get uncomfortable as a long day of sun and sand and swimming wears on. Clearly, these ain’t cheap with an $89 price point… yet the sale price + additional 30% off deal gets them down to reasonable-territory for many. Fifty bucks for swim trunks that are comfortable, don’t feel cheap, and come in fun patterns seems quite fair.

Sometimes a button down can just be a button down. This is one of those times. Final sale. No returns or exchanges. So be super duper extra sure before you tap “buy”.

Something to wear with those Everyday Shirts. Just a couple of the cooler leaning colors are getting the hefty markdown. Final sale too.

Mostly wool with just a little linen in there for some visual texture. Wear it with white or off white pants here in the final throws of summer… wear it with jeans in the fall for a professorial look. Also shown at the very top right of the post. Final sale though. No returns or exchanges.

Lightweight, unconstructed, and breezy. 44% Wool / 43% Cotton / 11% Linen / 2% Elastane. Another item that’s recently gotten an additional price reduction, but that also means it’s now final sale. So no returns or exchanges.

For when it’s truly hot and gross outside. Full performance fabric: 93% Nylon | 7% Spandex. Wicking, stretchy, etc. Multiple colors and some micro patterns to pick from.

Jacket weather will arrive at some point. And that thing looks pretty casual-secret-agent if such a thing can exist. Even with the hidden micro-floral pattern under the pocket flaps. 65% Cotton, 35% Nylon. A little sleeker and cleaner looking than a standard cotton M65 style field jacket.

Mostly weird/irreverent patterns (that’s why they’re on sale). Cotton/poly/stretch performance blend. Sold in neck and sleeve sizing, and size availability is scattered about, depending on print/color.

Sold as separates so you get to pick the size and fit of the jacket and trousers independently from each other. Also shown at the very top left of the post. 100% linen, so expect wrinkles.

The Bonobos 30% off with code SENDOFF30 deal is set to run through Tuesday 9/3/25