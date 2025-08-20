Steal Alert: Sperry Boat Shoes and Sneakers Blowout

Preppy style can be divisive. On the one hand, it’s pretty classic and there are elements which permeate almost all corners of the menswear style-o-sphere.

On the other, it can look a little… Catalina Wine Mixer. (nsfw language)

Yeah well, Nordstrom Rack just got a bunch of Sperrys in. And you won’t need any fancy French Rosé or Napa Chard budget. Many of these shoes are now down to boxed white-zin and Two-Buck-Chuck prices:

Size selection/stock levels are scattered. Also know that as it’s Nordstrom Rack and not mainline Nordstrom, shipping on orders under $89 is a steep $9.95.

But maybe Sperrys are a style-staple for you.

Or maybe they’ll help you fit in at your significant other’s upcoming family Labor Day clambake. Been there, done it long ago, and felt out of place the entire time. Lake house. Sailboats. Painfully awkward conversations with the old-money relatives. The works.

“You ever tied a sheepshank, young man?” Not even when your daughter asked. “Sorry?”

POW.

That’s all.

Carry on.