Most Wanted Affordable Style – August 2025

If you look carefully, a few of the new Nike Field General’s color schemes are offered in all suede instead of the usual options which have nylon mesh inserts. No extra upcharge either. Not bad if you wanna keep things matte and fuzzy. See our shoe expert’s review of the Field General here.

No style of outerwear is as classy, cool, and simple as a dark Mac. No epaulets. Single breasted. And a good collar you can turn up against the wind and the rain (once we get back to those seasons). They’re long enough to cover a suit jacket or sportcoat, yet they also look dynamite dressed down with jeans and a sweater.

This version with the 24-hour subdial has been out of stock for months. Nice to see it come back. Full review here. Looks great on a black leather strap too. Timex did a terrific job with this one. Was $289. Now $319.

Spier’s back in the sunglasses game with some new styles for peak/waning summer. Haven’t been in person with these, but Spier’s sunglasses have impressed in the past.

More affordable Quartz Version: Tissot PRX Swiss Quartz 40mm – $415

Because talks with the Swiss allegedly aren’t going well, and the tariff rate on Swiss imports is about to jump to 39%. So if you’re into the 70’s style integrated bracelet thing, and you want it to be Swiss, well… here we are. Green dial above inspired by one of the summer’s biggest blockbusters.

