Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Todd Snyder Extra 30% off Sale, Lorier Restocks, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Ends tomorrow. But as we’ll be heading towards Labor Day weekend, it’s quite reasonable to expect them to run something similar if not identical soon enough. Nice to get an early jump though, being that this LASTSPLASH30 code isn’t promoted on their website… yet? Full original picks are here in case you’re interested.

Back and ready for purchase as of 11am ET this morning. Ships within 1-3 working days. Now with their new on-the-fly micro adjustment clasp. Clasp has 5 positions, one every 2mm, operated by squeezing a couple of tabs together and sliding it to find your best fit. And yes, prices have gone up. Lorier hasn’t escaped the tariffs either.

Made in Italy, “luxe suede” uppers, cork footbed and EVA sole. Neat. There’s plenty more in their sale section than just these Tuscan “fancy Vans,” yet when these slip-ons debuted at almost four hundred dollars, a lot of us did a spit-take. It’s been quite the drop, watching them fall to under $110. But they’re final sale. So… no returns or exchanges.

Guess they’re also throwing in a free tote bag through today? Well okay then. Yes the price on a pair of Sunski’s has gone up. But so has the price on a shed-load of other stuff. At least the 25% off helps, they make good shades in some unique (but not goofy) styles, and as a brand they’re not perpetually on sale.

Also worth a mention: