Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Todd Snyder Extra 30% off Sale, Lorier Restocks, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Bonobos: Extra 30% off Sale Items w/ LASTSPLASH30
- Jetsetter Italian Wool Suit in Dark Grey Sharkskin – $338.80 ($750)
- Riviera Short Sleeve Shirts – $41.30 ($85) select colors/patterns
- Lightweight Chinos – $55.30 ($99) 8 colors
- The Tech Utility Jacket – $111.30 ($229)
Ends tomorrow. But as we’ll be heading towards Labor Day weekend, it’s quite reasonable to expect them to run something similar if not identical soon enough. Nice to get an early jump though, being that this LASTSPLASH30 code isn’t promoted on their website… yet? Full original picks are here in case you’re interested.
Lorier: Neptune (and Hyperion) are back in stock at 11am ET
- Neptune Series IV Automatic – $599 (shown very top of post on a C&B strap)
- Hyperion Series II Automatic GMT – $699
Back and ready for purchase as of 11am ET this morning. Ships within 1-3 working days. Now with their new on-the-fly micro adjustment clasp. Clasp has 5 positions, one every 2mm, operated by squeezing a couple of tabs together and sliding it to find your best fit. And yes, prices have gone up. Lorier hasn’t escaped the tariffs either.
Todd Synder: Extra 30% off sale items w/ EXTRA30
- Stone Suede Made in Italy Slip On Sneakers – $107.80 FINAL ($398)
- Cappuccino Suede Made in Italy Slip On Sneakers – $107.80 FINAL ($398)
Made in Italy, “luxe suede” uppers, cork footbed and EVA sole. Neat. There’s plenty more in their sale section than just these Tuscan “fancy Vans,” yet when these slip-ons debuted at almost four hundred dollars, a lot of us did a spit-take. It’s been quite the drop, watching them fall to under $110. But they’re final sale. So… no returns or exchanges.
BONUS Sunski: 25% off + Free shipping no min. 25% off
- Astra Polarized Aviators – $90 ($120)
- Madrona Polarized Wayfarer-style – $44 ($58)
- Estero Polarized Aviators – $90 ($120)
Guess they’re also throwing in a free tote bag through today? Well okay then. Yes the price on a pair of Sunski’s has gone up. But so has the price on a shed-load of other stuff. At least the 25% off helps, they make good shades in some unique (but not goofy) styles, and as a brand they’re not perpetually on sale.
Also worth a mention:
- Charles Tyrwhitt: 25% off their suits, sportcoats, shoes, sweaters, trousers, polos, etc.
- Billy Reid: Extra 25% off sale styles w/ EXTRA25
- Amazon: The oft-mentioned Invicta Automatic Diver is still under $70 (for now).
- Huckberry: 30% off Wellen w/ SWEAT. Doesn’t stack with bundle pricing. Expires Labor Day.