Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Gone Bananas

It’s a basics party. Oxford shirts, jeans, chinos, etc. A reminder that BRF is one of those “Factory” styled/step-down brands, so while the quality and fabrics aren’t on par with mainline Banana Republic, the prices are much more palatable. And like other Factory brands (JCF, Gap Factory, etc…) they’re always on sale sale sale!!! But for perspective, half off is good, and anything 60% off or more is usually a “green-light” for buyin’ if it’s on your list. 60% off (50% + addit. 20% off that discounted price) is set to expire today.

“Yellow. Is it me… you’re looking for?” Well if you’re looking for an automatic dive watch from a heritage brand in a shade of yellow which is neither flat nor primary-color bright… then the answer to that question is a definitive “OHHHH YEAHHHH“. Ships free from Nordstrom Rack as it’s clearly over their free shipping threshold of $89. Returns will set you back a pre-paid label, unless you can get it over to a physical Nordstrom or Nordstrom Rack store. For the sake of price comparison, those same watches are going for $356 over on Amazon.

Mini Review: Cool dial, 41mm case, automatic movement, and it even has an on-the-fly micro adjustment (!) in the clasp. Great watch. Note that if for some reason you need to have it repaired one day, finding parts for the Citizen 8204 automatic movement may be tricky, and you could have to buy something off eBay/somewhere else with the same movement for donor parts.

Banana Republic mainline this time. This is a weird one. Can’t recall them knocking an additional % off only certain categories of their sale section before.

Also worth a mention: