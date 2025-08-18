Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – adidas Gift Card Sale Stacker, Spier Suits, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Four-hundred buckaroos for a nice wool, half-canvas suit is about as good as you’ll find these days. Spier’s been making these things for years now. They know what they’re doing. Big bang-for-the-buck with details like Japanese Bemberg linings and curved Italian-style barchetta breast pockets. Available in slim or contemporary fit. Sleeve cuff buttons are non-functioning for easy and cheaper tailoring. Here’s an in-person look at their more athletic leaning (more generous than slim) Contemporary Fit.

Periodically adidas will run a $10 off gift card deal. This is one of those periods! Gift “card” is digital, and should be delivered to your inbox within 2 hours. Which is great if you’re browsing…

… and yes indeed it stacks. Apply the SUMMER30 code at checkout, hammer in your Gift Card during payment, and you should get both the 30% off and the extra $10 in savings (as long as your order is more than $50 and the item in question is available for that SUMMER30 code). Prices above reflect both the 30% off and the $50 gift card for $40 deal.

For those who are really looking forward to getting back into denim, specifically the stretchy and easy moving kind, BR Factory’s Travel Jeans are worth a look. They’re comfortable, flexible, and… actually affordable compared to the mainline Banana Republic “Lux” version. Slim or athletic fits. Lots of washes. Exact details of the deal are that they’re 50% off (most of the rest of their inventory is 40% off) + there’s an additional 20% coming off that discounted price at checkout.

There are some final sale items lurking in there (like the Ottoman knit sportcoat in blue). Be careful with those, as final sale means no returns or exchanges. Also remember that Billy Reid’s stuff, while simple and timeless, also isn’t cheap. They make nice stuff.

And now for the boring but incredibly practical. Under Armour may be going through a very up and down period, but their Tech Boxer Briefs have and continue to be a bestseller. Lots of guys swear by these things. They’re a staple. And they’re currently stuck to full price direct through the brand, so ~28% off with fast shipping at Amazon is worth a mention.

Also worth a mention: