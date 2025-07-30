Style Scenario: Heat Wave – Smart Casual

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Up next in our heat-wave trifecta is a smart casual look which uses controlled doses of color while balancing simplicity and breathable materials. Summer style can be loud and bold, but here we’re taking into account the heat and keeping it simple and neat.

The Shirt: Rhone Commuter Short Sleeve Shirt – $82.60 ($118). Not cheap but a secret weapon in the heat. You could easily run a 10k or pump iron in one of Rhone’s commuter shirts (not that you’d want to when it’s this hot). Full performance fabric that wicks, breathes, and stretches like crazy. And with the hidden button down collar, the points stay in line while you move about.

The Pants: Banana Republic Linen Cotton Chinos – $52.49 ($130). It might not feel like autumn is right around the corner, but it is to clothing brands. This is the point of the year where they start to clear out their lighter weight, summery clothes for the heavier fall and winter goods. Which is why these pants at BR are on sale and getting an additional 30% off at checkout.

The Sunglasses: RAEN Rifka Sunglasses – $83.99 ($150). Also on sale and getting an additional 30% off via Banana Republic, which is an oddity being that they’re from a 3rd party brand and usually 3rd party stuff is excluded from big BR sales.

The Watch: Citizen Men’s Automatic Tsuyosa – $360 ($475). Watches with integrated bracelets have been super popular this past year. Green dial versions are getting some extra love lately thanks to a certain summer race-car blockbuster.

The Socks: Made in the USA Darn Tough Merino-Blend Lightweight Lifestyle Socks – $25. Yes. Socks. Cooling, wicking, lightweight merino socks. Because bare sweaty feet up against the interior of a shoe can feel gross when it’s super hot out. Bonus points for the socks having a polar bear ice fishing on them. Because the mental game is a huge part of staying cool.

The Shoes: Nordstrom Knox Flexible Penny Loafer – $69.99 ($99.95). Sleek shape with a nice, cool-gray shade of suede. Downright cheap during the big Nordy Anniversary Sale. Ships and returns for free.