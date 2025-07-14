Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – lululemon ABCs, Brooks Brothers Suit Separates, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Two separate deals here and don’t get them confused. First is the 50% – 60% off select stuff which (most? all?) can be returned or exchanged. The second is their clearance section, which is getting an additional 60% off with HOT60. But that stuff can’t be returned or exchanged, as that’s the deal with anything tagged as Final Sale. So yes, good for bargain hunters. Just don’t make the mistake of thinking something can be returned when it can’t.

No returns or exchanges unless you’re a member, and then you can (only) return in-store for credit. Even includes some ABC pants in common sizes & select foundational earth tones. Although perhaps we’re now all supposed to flock to Costco for gusseted performance pants? (TBH try the pants at Dick’s.)

The Combo Pick (because you have to buy two sets):

Normally almost $900 for a jacket & trousers set. Not bad at all if you’re a fan of the more contemporary lean Brooks Brothers has been taking these days. Sold as separates instead of nested pairs like their 1818 line. Here with The Explorers you get to pick the size of a jacket, then the size of a matching trouser. A few different fits to pick from as well. Wool fabrics are Italian/look to be from Vitale Barberis Canonico.

A few more items from Nordstrom’s biggest sale of the year. Original picks can be found here. And as always (*say it with me*) everything ships and returns for free.

Also worth a mention: