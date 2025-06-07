The Weekly 10 Best Style Deals for Men

The Weekly 10 is our top 10 list of the best individual item style deals for men. Part recap, but you may also see something you haven’t caught yet. Got a style tip? Send those into joe@dappered.com. Now let’s start the count down…

Via: Under Armour Extra 40% off all outlet w/ EXTRA40 (exp 6/9)

Life’s too short and summer’s too long to wear anything but wicking performance fabric underwear. Available in black, gray, or navy. Note that it’s $10.78 per pair. Not for a three-pack (if it was $10.78 for all three colors then this deal would have made it much closer to #1 on this top 10 countdown). Extremely well reviewed and currently going for ~$18 on Amazon.

Via: Allen Edmonds select items Father’s Day Sale (exp 6/16)

FREE SHIPPING NOTE: They also just launched a free 2-day shipping “get it in time for Father’s Day” promo code: FREE2DAY …and it’s working on these socks at post time. Which is awesome, because normally shipping would be $10 for orders under $100.

Thin, true-dress socks, but they’re strong feeling thanks to being well made here in the USA from wicking, temperature regulating merino wool. So if you’re someone who hates pulling his socks up during the day, feel free to go with the over the calf versions. They’re still comfortable in the heat of summer thanks to that merino blend.

Via: Nordstrom Rack New Arrivals

No personal experience, but with suit prices rising rapidly, half a grand for a made in Canada 95% wool/5% spandex suit seems like as good a bet as any. Ships from Nordstrom Rack here in the states, so no tariffs at the border. Returns will set you back a pre-paid label unless you can get it over to a physical Nordstrom or Nordstrom Rack location. Taking a look at the “Dean” suit model on the Jack Victor site, the specs are encouraging. Standard 6″ “drop”. Meaning a 40R jacket would come with a 34 waist trouser, a 38R jacket would come with a 32 waist trouser, etc. Your tailor should be able to let in or take out the pant waist up to 1.5″

Via: Nordstrom Rack New Arrivals

Something to wear with one of those Jack Victor suits. Also on mega sale at Nordstrom Rack. they’re a basic dress belt that can also pull some smart-casual duty. Buckle is subdued and not some clunky thing. Sizes are starting to get scattered.

Via: 25% off select at Timex w/ Sunny25 (exp. 6/15)

Super fun, sharply styled, and moderately sized. Quick release leather strap should make for an easy change out to a brown leather strap if you wear a brown belt/shoes more often than black, or if you want to throw it on a tropic rubber or NATO for the summer.

Via: Nordstrom Rack New Arrivals

On sale at Nordy Rack. Outbound shipping is free. Returns will set you back a pre-paid label unless you can hoof them over to a physical Nordstrom Rack or Nordstrom location. First quality Strands in a versatile color. A brown that deep and rich will go with both blue suits and gray suits. Even darker gray suits. (General rule: the darker the brown of the shoes = the darker the gray clothes you can pair them with.)

Via: Bonobos 30% off select w/ DADSDAY (exp 6/10)

Swimwear is worth investing in. Cheap swim trunks are more likely to fall apart or just flat out be uncomfortable as a long day of sun and sand and swimming wears on. Clearly, these ain’t cheapies. Speaking from personal experience here, the Bonobos Riviera swim trunks are smartly designed and built well. They utilize a more modern boxer-brief-style lining instead of the old school white mesh thing we grew up with. And that’ll be appreciated by many. 5″, 7″, and 9″ inseams available. Lots of patterns and colors to choose from. Looks like the 30% off code doesn’t work on trunks already on sale.

Via: Spier 20% off select (+ their new tariff strategy has significantly lowered prices from their post-de-minimis-expiration period)

Spier is back in the game. Instead of shipping stuff to those of us in the US across the border and the customer getting hammered with massive tariffs calculated on the retail price we the shopper paid, they’re now importing their goods into US ports and therefor the tariffs are calculated on what they paid their suppliers. That makes an enormous difference. Prices shown on the product pages are now what you pay. No more extra tariff charge at checkout.

Combine that new logistics strategy with a scattered 20% off items deal they’re running through 6/12, and the prices are back into the big time bang-for-the-buck range they’re famous for. Are they as affordable as they were pre trade-war? No. So much has gone up across so many stores and brands. But are they a hell of a lot more affordable compared to just a week or so ago? Absolutely. Nice work outta the team at Spier.

Via: OrientWatchUSA 15% off w/ FATHERSDAY25

A rare model with a retro script logo and getting a little bit of a discount direct from the brand. Ships with both the suede strap pictured as well as a croc-embossed brown leather strap.

Via: Bonobos 30% off select w/ DADSDAY (exp 6/10)

Obligatory mention whenever these go on sale. They’re are a favorite of many for year-round use and they’re especially great for summer. Made in slim, standard, or athletic fits. Barely-there construction with an airy, self-fabric (the hopsack stuff) butterfly-only lined back. Full review here. Size shown above is a 40R standard fit on 5’10″/185.

Full review here. Normally $120, Was already a steal at $72 earlier this week. And then they tanked the price on Saturday to $48. Big thanks to Alex K. for the weekend tip!