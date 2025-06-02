Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Extra 20% off BR Sale, Cheap Linen-Cotton Shorts, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Spendy. Ouch. Yes some of their goods have gone up in price (as has select stuff at many other brands). No code needed. Discount should apply at checkout as long as you’re logged in. Some exclusions apply (Rancourt Shoes aren’t up for the 25% off, as one example). Unfortunately doesn’t seem to stack on stuff that’s already on sale either.

You’ll need the code ADDON at checkout to net 60% off, but this is much more palatable on the price front when set up against Brooks Brothers. Yet to be fair, comparing a GAP t-shirt to a Brooks Brothers sportcoat is kind of like comparing apples to werewolves. Sure they both have skin, but only one can rip your lungs out.

The Pick: Limited Edition 75th Anniv. Script-Logo Bambino V2 – $267.75 ($315)

(comes with a quick release suede strap as well as an additional brown leather strap)

Perfect for those hard to find or rare models (as shown above), or styles that aren’t in stock on Amazon which often (but not always) has heftier discounts.

This tripod sale mention is brought to you by the letter blue. “Blue’s not a letter, it’s a color.” I was never good at geometry anyway. No code necessary. And there’s been some new items added/restocks in the sale section as well. Watch out for final sale stuff. Anything tagged as such can’t be returned or exchanged (like that suit jacket, but oddly the pants are returnable). Set to expire tomorrow, 6/3/25.

Also worth a mention: