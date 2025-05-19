Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Extra 20% off Brooks Brothers Sale, Ledbury 30% off, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Ends Wednesday, so you have to wonder if they’ve got something even more substantial ready to go for the long weekend… but half off is usually as good as it gets for Old Navy. Aside from some random 60% off specials or something.

From the department of correlation is not causation but if it walks like a duck then it’s probably tariffs…. Sunski has raised some of their prices. Regular price on both pairs shown above used to be $98. Now they’re $120. And don’t start throwing rotten produce at them thinking it’s just them. It’s really not…

(*hold on to your butts*)

Been seeing many brands raising prices. One random example (of which there are many)… These (soon to be mentioned later in the tripod) $128 pants from J. Crew listed for $98 less than two months ago. Most brands haven’t acknowledged the pricing increases let alone explained as to why. And that’s their right. Can’t blame them for keeping quiet either. Bottom line: Things are starting to happen. How much for how long? Not sure. But it’s not nothing, that’s for sure.

The Summer-is-coming Combo Pick:

= $189 total (normally $270)

Ledbury did what Rhone couldn’t do. They made a true dress shirt out of a breathable, wicking, smooth performance fabric AND THE COLLAR FEELS AND ACTS LIKE A TRUE DRESS SHIRT COLLAR. That’s where so many performance fabric dress shirts fail miserably… the collars are always too casual (see the otherwise excellent Rhone commuter, which wears more like a tech OCBD than a dress shirt). Not with these. The collars are terrific. Great with a tie. And the mid-spread (or hidden button down) looks exceptionally sharp without a tie as well, thanks to their structure and the slightly lowered 2nd button. No more “one unbuttoned not enough/two is too much” debate.Bought one for myself when they debuted, and they’re legit. The one drawback is they do need a bit of ironing. Care instructions are machine wash gentle cycle or hand wash, hang to dry. I’m careful with an iron, and especially so with these, as synthetics can scorch if your iron is too hot and you’re not moving quick. So be careful.

NOTE: These are from their made-to-order line. Much more precise measurement in terms of fit, and you get to pick the collar style too. Mid spread dress or hidden button down looks terrific without a tie, if that’s your thing. Also know that these take a few weeks in terms of delivery, as they make them once you input your options.

Sale’s on sale. Looks like this is at least part of what they’re doing for the long weekend. Extra 20% off runs clear through Wednesday May 28th.

As this ends today and the above picks are all more than 40% off, figured it was worth one last mention. Could that stuff be cheaper for any upcoming long weekend sales? Maybe. But they could also be 40% or 30% off… or excluded. That’s the game.

Also worth a mention: