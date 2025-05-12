Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – BR Factory 58% – 64% off, adidas rarely on sale, & More

Shown at top: BR Factory: Summer-weight Jeans – $34.20, Shorts – $21.60, Summerweight Chinos – $35.70.

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

So while it’s an “up to” 50% off baseline event, the extra 40% off that discounted price is really quite nice depending on the item. Total MSRP percentages are listed above for context, as anything which is a net 60% off MSRP is great for BRF. And although some of the picks are a smidge under 60% off, there’s lots of new warm weather arrivals in that range. Sale is set to end tonight, 5/12/25.

So what we have here are two different promos which can stack nicely with each other depending on the shoes you’re looking at. adidas has finally put some of their normally-excluded models on sale, and they’re running a spend $80 get a $100 digital gift card promotion as well. It is limited to one gift card per purchase, so for more expensive stuff you’ll have to go through checkout a couple times (like for the Y-3 country).

Full picks here, but as their terrific Irish Cotton-Linen unconstructed sportcoats are one of the few good summery sportcoats under $200 at present, they’re worth another mention in some of the colors offered other than the “deep water” shade we usually lean on. (Deep water is great too though.) Promo is set to end Wednesday night.

Not sure how truly “eventy” this is, or just Nordstrom Rack’s promo people smartly sorting their sunglasses stock by <$100, slapping it all on a new page, and then pushing out a promo email… but here it is all the same. Remember that free shipping only kicks in at $89 with Nordstrom Rack. But returns are free (less any outbound shipping charges) if you can get it back to either a physical Nordstrom or Nordstrom Rack location.

Also worth a mention: