Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – BR Factory 58% – 64% off, adidas rarely on sale, & More

Shown at top: BR Factory: Summer-weight Jeans – $34.20, Shorts – $21.60, Summerweight Chinos – $35.70.
The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
BR Factory: Up to 50% Off Everything + Extra 40% Off
- Lived in Shorts in 7″ or 9″ inseam – $21.60 – $25.20 ($60) 58% – 64% off MSRP
- Shown above = 7″ inseam. Shown very top center of post = 9″ inseam
- Striped Merino Sweater shown above = $25.98 FINAL ($80)
- Summerweight Silm Chinos – $35.70 ($85) 6 colors, 58% off MSRP
- Shown above = “garden sage“. Shown very top right of post = “indigo crush“
- Summerweight Jeans in Straight Slim – $34.20 ($95) 64% off MSRP
- shown very top right of post in “Ecru Wash”
So while it’s an “up to” 50% off baseline event, the extra 40% off that discounted price is really quite nice depending on the item. Total MSRP percentages are listed above for context, as anything which is a net 60% off MSRP is great for BRF. And although some of the picks are a smidge under 60% off, there’s lots of new warm weather arrivals in that range. Sale is set to end tonight, 5/12/25.
adidas: rarely on sale “faves” event
+ stacking $100 e-giftcard for $80
- Y-3 Country – $170 w/ 2 giftcards used ($350)
- Ultraboost 5X – $115 w/ 1 giftcard used ($180)
- Dropset 3 Strength Training Shoes – $84 w/ 1 giftcard used ($130)
So what we have here are two different promos which can stack nicely with each other depending on the shoes you’re looking at. adidas has finally put some of their normally-excluded models on sale, and they’re running a spend $80 get a $100 digital gift card promotion as well. It is limited to one gift card per purchase, so for more expensive stuff you’ll have to go through checkout a couple times (like for the Y-3 country).
J. Crew: Up to 50% off select full price
- Dark Navy Irish-Cotton Unconstructed Sportcoat – $199.50 ($298) 33% off
- Grey Glen Plaid Irish-Cotton Unconstructed Sportcoat – $199.50 ($298) 33% off
Full picks here, but as their terrific Irish Cotton-Linen unconstructed sportcoats are one of the few good summery sportcoats under $200 at present, they’re worth another mention in some of the colors offered other than the “deep water” shade we usually lean on. (Deep water is great too though.) Promo is set to end Wednesday night.
BONUS Nordstrom Rack: Sunglasses under $100 event
- Carrera Eyewear 55mm sunglasses – $54.97 ($175)
- Nike Windfall 54mm Square Sunglasses – $49.97 ($99)
- BOSS 56mm Rectangle Sunglasses – $59.97 ($210)
Not sure how truly “eventy” this is, or just Nordstrom Rack’s promo people smartly sorting their sunglasses stock by <$100, slapping it all on a new page, and then pushing out a promo email… but here it is all the same. Remember that free shipping only kicks in at $89 with Nordstrom Rack. But returns are free (less any outbound shipping charges) if you can get it back to either a physical Nordstrom or Nordstrom Rack location.
Also worth a mention:
- GAP: 40% off most + additional 10% off w/ FAMILY
- J. Crew Part II: extra 50% off final sale w/ SPRING
- Allen Edmonds: $100 off custom orders w/ code CUSTOM (expires today, 5/12)
- Brooks Brothers: Two 1818 line suits for $1799 (norm. $1398 per)