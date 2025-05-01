1 Sale, 5 Outfits: J. Crew Summer Kickoff + Extra 15% off for Members

J. Crew: Up to 50% off select full price + Extra 15% off for Members
Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. BUT. It does make for a fun experiment, especially when it comes to showing the versatility of some classic (or even trendy-ish) pieces. Or maybe you already have similar gear, and this can act as inspiration. Here’s five clickable outfits we mined mostly from J. Crew’s long weekend event, which got a recent upgrade with an additional 15% off for their Passport Rewards Members (it’s just a simple email sign up/log in for their website). Just log in and check the box at checkout to apply. Head here for the original, easy to tap/click picks. Sale is set to expire Tuesday 5/27/25.
Quietly & Timelessly Bad-Arse
J. Crew:
Jacket: Harrington Jacket in Cotton Twill – $99.02 ($168)
Pants: Athletic Tapered-fit Tech Pant – $50.57 ($118)
Socks: Striped Microdot – $8.07 ($16.50)
Belt: Italian Pull-up Leather Belt – $37.82 ($75)
Chukkas: Made in Italy MacAlister – $198*
(*not on sale. and yes the price just went up on those. reviewed here.)
Other:
Polo: BR Factory Luxe Touch – $22.50 ($60)
Sunglasses: Kent Wang – $55
Watch: Seiko 5 Sports Auto – $236 ($295)
Rehearsal Dinner / Warm Weather Cocktails
J. Crew:
Blazer: Unstructured Irish Cotton-Linen Jacket – $178.07 ($298)
Pants: Irish Cotton-Linen Trousers – $118.57 ($198)
Shirt: Secret Wash Cotton Poplin Shirt – $39.52 ($98)
Belt: Italian Suede Dress Belt – $67.57 ($79.50)
Others:
Sunglasses: Cafria (Amazon) – $30
Watch: Orient Bambino 38 Light Blue Dial – $208.50
Shoes: Jack Erwin Suede Loafers – $238
Vacation Mode
J. Crew:
Shirt: Textured Camp-collar Sweater-tee in Stripe – $46.32 ($79.50)
Pants: Classic-fit Linen Trouser – $76.07 ($128)
Belt: Braided Rope and Leather Belt – $59.07 ($69.50)
*Cheaper Belt: Woven Elastic Belt – $22.49 FINAL w/ SHOPSALE ($59.50)
Shoes: One-eye Camp Shoes in Suede – $165.75 ($195)
Others:
Watch: Timex Q Continental GMT 39mm – $189
Sunglasses: Target Goodfellow – $15
Dressed Up, but Not The Usual
J. Crew:
Suit Jacket: Japanese Chino Jacket – $212.07 ($398)
Suit Trousers: Japanese Chino Trousers – $127.07 ($248)
Shirt: Baird Mcnutt Irish Linen Shirt – $83.30 ($98)
Pocket Square: White linen w/ Navy Border – $15.49 FINAL w/ SHOPSALE ($39.50)
Socks: Micro Stripe Socks – $7.22 ($16.50)
Belt: Italian Leather Dress Belt – $67.57 ($79.50)
Shoes: Ludlow Tassel Loafers – $135.57 ($268)
Others:
Sunglasses: WMP Standard – $45
Watch: Dan Henry All-Silver Chronograph – $290
At the lake
J. Crew:
Shirt (long sleeves for the sun): Irish Linen Shirt – $48.02 ($98)
Swim Trunks: 6” Stretch Swim Trunks – $37.82 ($89.50 )
Shoes: Sperry x J.Crew Roughout Suede Boat Shoes – $125
Others:
Sunglasses: Walden Polarized 51mm Airman Sunglasses – $96 ($129)
Watch: Timex Titanium Deepwater Reef Automatic – $479
Cheaper Watch: Timex Quartz Deepwater Reef – $199
