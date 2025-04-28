Steal(?) Alert: Meermin Goodyear Welted Shoes Spring Sale

Careful. Don’t get stuck with a couple of shoe-shaped paper weights.

Final sale shoes are almost always a terrible idea. If they fit poorly, there’s nothing a tailor can do to tweak the fit to your liking. Painful shoes aren’t worth the time it takes to lace them up. And (say it with me) final sale means no returns or exchanges.

Strong suggestion: Unless you’re already familiar with Meermin, skip this one. And even if you ARE familiar with Meermin, make sure the last you know and like is the same for the final sale model you’re looking at. Shoe lasts are like car chassis. The fit really depends on the last. Meermin explains all of their lasts here.

Head here for a review of a pair of Meermin Cap Toe Oxfords built on their Mon last. Adam our shoe expert was impressed with the materials and build quality, but the sizing was off for him and he also noted a possible long break-in-time. Also remember that Meermin lists their sizes in UK sizes, so be prepared to do that conversion. And sizes are exceptionally scattered for this sale. Some models only have one or two extreme sizes left at launch.

Lace-ups and Loafers Picks

Boots Picks

The Meermin Spring Final Sale is set to expire Friday at 11:59pm ET, but this stuff can move pretty quick. Also know that as Meermin makes most (all?) of their shoes in China… one may wonder about possible price changes on the horizon.