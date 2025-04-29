Steal Alert: 41% – 50% off J. Crew Shorts

It’s no secret prices on basics (and possibly most everything else) may start rising soon.

So while panic buying anything is a terrible idea, if you limped through the end of last summer with some bad shorts and you know you could use a refresh before the weather gets boiling hot… then now could be a pretty good time.

These are part of a bigger (but not really all that big) “up to 50% off select items” sale. But it’s the shorts that are the star. Because half off or close to half off is pretty good here on the cusp of the season within which they get used the most. Off we go…

J. Crew’s rebooted version of their classic 98% cotton/2% spandex stretch chino shorts. Lightweight fabric, three inseam options, and lots of colors. Nothing earth-shattering in their design. But that’s the point. 43% off is clearly better than the standard 30% off most full price discount code or deal J. Crew will sometimes run. So yes. Nice deal.

100% linen. Two inseam options. Three colors and an old-school-cool blue micro-houndstooth pattern. The saturated greenish-brown “aged olive” is shown at the very top of the post.

A favorite. No cotton in these. None. Pure performance fabric. They’re a blend of 57% recycled nylon, 39% polyamide, 4% elastane. Lots of stretch, and when it’s hot and sticky, they’ll help keep your pieces/parts from getting hot and sticky. Expect these to make some “swish swish” noise when walking. But the comfort is well worth that small drawback. They’re one of the best reviewed things on the J. Crew site. Size shown above is a 32, 9″ inseam, on 5’10″/185.

J. Crew’s Up to 50% off “must have styles” mini sale, which these shorts are a part of, is set to run through Thursday May 8th.