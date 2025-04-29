The Tariff Times – What’s up with what’s going up in men’s style

Don’t worry, the Tariff Times will not be a “daily.” Far from it. Expect these round ups only if/when there’s more than enough “somethings” relevant to affordable men’s style. Maybe once a month if that.
- China: The duty free de minimis exemption for China on packages valued under $800 will expire at 12:01am ET Friday May 2nd.
- Canada (Spier): The duty free de minimis exemption for Canada on packages valued under $800 has been extended, until “adequate systems are in place to fully and expeditiously process and collect tariff revenue”
- adidas has said it will raise prices on all US products due to tariffs – CNBC
- Temu has added import charges, more than doubling some prices – USA Today
- DHL is suspending business to consumer deliveries over $800 to the US – Fox Business
- Some Amazon sellers have started to raise prices – CNBC
- Swatch group (Hamilton, Tissot, etc ) is raising prices on some brands – Hodinkee
- Christopher Ward has implemented a 10% tariff charge at checkout
- Rhone sent out an email saying “prices could very well increase”
Worth a listen for those interested:
